Will Cade Otton Play vs. Falcons at TNF Game? Todd Bowles Announces Buccaneers’ Injury Report

Cade Otton’s knee issue is turning into a serious headache for the Buccaneers. He remains questionable for Thursday’s game vs. the Falcons. If he can’t suit up, Payne Durham is next in line to fill the tight end spot.

“#Bucs HC Todd Bowles says that SirVocea Dennis and Rashad Wisdom are OUT for tomorrow night. Tykee Smith and Cade Otton are DOUBTFUL,” PewterReport posted on X.

The Bucs just lost SirVocea Dennis and Rashad Wisdom for the game, and Tykee Smith is also unlikely to play, making this an injury mess. These setbacks could change a lot for 7-6 Tampa Bay.