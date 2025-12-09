Will Tristan Wirfs Return in Week 15? Latest Injury Update on Buccaneers OT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line picture for Week 15 just got a big update. As the team gears up for a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, one key name is suddenly back in the conversation. Will offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs return in the next game?

“[Wirfs] looked to be practicing as normal today,” Fox Sports’ Greg Auman wrote on X. “Think he’s in position to play Thursday.”

Auman shared a new update on star tackle Wirfs, who missed Sunday’s game because of an oblique injury. According to him, the tackle showed up for practice in limited capacity on Monday and might make a comeback.

In his absence, Graham Barton shifted to left tackle with Ben Bredeson sliding to left guard, while Charlie Heck remained the backup tackle option.

This is a developing story…Stay Tuned.