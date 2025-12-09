brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Will Tristan Wirfs Return in Week 15? Latest Injury Update on Buccaneers OT

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 9, 2025 | 12:39 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Will Tristan Wirfs Return in Week 15? Latest Injury Update on Buccaneers OT

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 9, 2025 | 12:39 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line picture for Week 15 just got a big update. As the team gears up for a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, one key name is suddenly back in the conversation. Will offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs return in the next game?

“[Wirfs] looked to be practicing as normal today,” Fox Sports’ Greg Auman wrote on X. “Think he’s in position to play Thursday.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Auman shared a new update on star tackle Wirfs, who missed Sunday’s game because of an oblique injury. According to him, the tackle showed up for practice in limited capacity on Monday and might make a comeback.

In his absence, Graham Barton shifted to left tackle with Ben Bredeson sliding to left guard, while Charlie Heck remained the backup tackle option.

This is a developing story…Stay Tuned. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved