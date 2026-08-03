“Winning Is Very Difficult”: Buccaneers Legend’s Strong Message as Todd Bowles Sits on Hot Seat Before 2026 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won four straight NFC South titles before finally losing out to the Carolina Panthers last season. Their most recent Super Bowl win came when Todd Bowles was their defensive coordinator (2020).

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After showing his capabilities as the DC, he was handed over the HC reins in 2022. While the consistent run to the playoffs have helped him, last season’s 8-9 record made it hard for many to back him, except for former Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

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“All yall Todd Bowles ain’t the guy and his defenses haven’t worked people need a reality check,” McCoy wrote on X. “Since taking over as DC in 2019 the defense has given up more points than we score TWICE!! In that span we have made the playoffs 5 out of 7 years. Only 6 teams league-wide have done that. Since 2019, 5 teams have won a Super Bowl. A lot of great defenses in that span. Only 5 winners.

“Since 2022, we rank 11th for total points given up. Only 2 of the top 10 in points given up have won it all. So clearly winning is very difficult. It ain’t all on TB. Yall just looking for somebody to blame. We’ve lost players, injuries, a lot takes place over a 7 yr span but each year we give ourselves a chance. It took us 27 yrs to win a SB and another 18 yrs to win another. But now yall somehow impatient. Just keep cheering and believing in the guys. They are gonna need it. But stop blaming TB for everything. Love yall!! 🙏🏾”

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Tampa Bay started hot last season, carving out a 6-2 start before blowing it up with a 2-7 finish and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The fact that the last time they won a postseason game was in 2023 also adds to the pressure on Bowles’ seat, but the biggest setback for Bowles was his defense last season.

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The Buccaneers allowed 24.2 points (20th in the league), 337.2 yards (19th), and 238.2 passing yards per game in 2025. The linebackers couldn’t make plays, and their pass rush left a lot to be desired. Add 37 sacks – the lowest under Bowles’ regime – and the picture of why the Bucs lost the season becomes clearer. But as McCoy clearly outlines, all of it doesn’t fall squarely on Bowles.

Imago January 4, 2026: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has gone 15-9 against NFC South opponents but is 20-24 against the rest of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA in his four seasons as head coach in Tampa Bay. – ZUMAm67_ 20260104_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey missed 14 games with a torn pectoral muscle, and the room couldn’t find a proper replacement. Outside linebacker Lavonte David, in his final NFL season, slowed down, struggling to match up to his own stat lines from seasons past. To fix the depth issue and breathe new life into the defense, Bowles has gone all in on rebuilding his squad.

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Kancey is back in action this offseason, while A-Shawn Robinson (RDE), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (RDE), Al-Quadin Muhammad (SLB), Rueben Bain Jr. (WLB), and DeMonte Capehart (NT) lock up the front. With a retooled coaching staff and a lot more new talent in the secondary, Tampa Bay’s defense does look pretty good. But that only increases the pressure on Todd Bowles to bring out the best in his team.

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For a squad that is so used to reigning supreme in the NFC South, nothing short of another crown and a deep playoff run might save Todd Bowles. Whatever happens, Gerald McCoy will continue to speak in defense of Bowles, just like he had last season, when he urged the haters to stop looking for a scapegoat in Bowles and focus on the roster’s meltdown instead.