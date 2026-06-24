Wyndham Clark Reveals Real Reason Behind His ‘Hate’ Tweet on Baker Mayfield

Way back in December 2016, professional golfer Wyndham Clark sent out a tweet that read, “I hate Baker Mayfield.” Nobody knew why, and most assumed it was a college rivalry. But as it turns out, it had nothing to do with sports.

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On a recent edition of Pardon My Take, Clark was asked whether he’d explain that tweet. Clark chuckled, joking that his PR team had not prepared him for this question, and finally came clean.

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“My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield,” Clark said.

The hosts called it a fair tweet. Clark agreed and added that he doesn’t feel the same way anymore – at least not towards Mayfield.

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“I’m actually a Baker fan now,” Clark said. “I think he’s a pony. That’s your initial response, like, ‘screw that guy.’ But really, it’s screw the, you know.”

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Wyndham Clark’s original tweet looked like football hate at first because Baker Mayfield was the face of Oklahoma and Clark was from Oklahoma State (OSU). The Bedlam rivalry between these two colleges stretched back a century — all the way to 1904, when Oklahoma destroyed OSU (Oklahoma A&M at the time) in a 75-0 blowout.

The football case got even cleaner because Mayfield owned that rivalry during his time. He went 3-0 against Oklahoma State. March 2016 saw Mayfield throw for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns with no picks. Clark’s 2016 hate tweet didn’t seem out of place because of this. As for Baker, he continued his dominance in 2017, when he won a 62-52 battle in Stillwater, throwing for a school-record 598 yards and five touchdowns.

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Imago Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As for Clark, he has built a reputation for getting tangled with fans and officials since then. At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Clark made a mistake and took it out on the locker room. He got banned and had to jump through a lot of hoops before being reinstated. A month before that, he took his anger out on his club by throwing it at a sign. He’s had to issue apologies for both incidents.

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But what happened with Baker Mayfield was on a different level. And yet, after everything that happened, Clark wishes to meet Mayfield and smooth things over.

“I hope actually, this is a bro moment for us to be like,” Clark said. “‘Oh, bro, I didn’t know. My bad. She never told me.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s all good. We’re homies. Let’s play golf.”

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Wyndham Clark’s hate tweet looked like a random swipe for nearly a decade, but it was always something much messier than that. Clark can laugh about it now, and he even cheers for Baker Mayfield as he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that tweet now reads like a scar that went public before it ever healed.