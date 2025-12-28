Amid Baker Mayfield Frustration, Todd Bowles Reportedly Receives Final News on Bucs Future

For weeks, Todd Bowles has looked like a man walking a tightrope. A dismal month-long slide left fans wondering if he was one loss away from his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yet, despite the ‘hot seat’ rumors swirling outside the building, it appears he’s staying put.

“Todd Bowles received a three-year contract extension before this season,” said Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “He’s under contract through 2028. They won three straight divisional titles, still have a possibility of winning their fourth. Does that sound like someone should be in trouble? I would say certainly not.”

The stability at the top comes amid growing frustration around Baker Mayfield, whose late interception and miscommunication with Mike Evans sealed the Panthers’ loss, a breakdown Bowles directly pointed to afterward while addressing the offense’s execution.

It’s the tale of Week 16 against the Panthers, who now rules NFC South instead of Tampa Bay. In the final moments, less than a minute remaining, quarterback Mayfield tried to orchestrate a comeback following the 48-yard field goal that brought Carolina at 23-20 lead.

As he threw a pass, not a single Buccaneers jersey was within five yards of the ball. Taking advantage of the situation, safety Lathan Ransom went in and succeeded with an interception. After the game, Mayfield pinned the turnover on a miscommunication with star receiver Evans. According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the two-time Pro Bowler explained that Evans expected him to scramble based on how the rest of the game had unfolded.

However, his explanation didn’t particularly feel justified, especially because their season is hanging in the balance. Things became more heated when head coach Bowles decided not to sugarcoat the error and give an honest analysis of the events that potentially took away the Bucs’ chance at a divisional title.

“Looks like miscommunication,” Bowles admitted. “I’ll wait until I go back and talk to them and see. Mike turned in, and the ball went out. It’s unfortunate, of course.”

The consequences of Week 16 have left the Bucs eyeing the remaining one NFC playoff spot, while the Panthers clinched theirs. Two more games remain, possessing the last chance to divisional title streak alive. To turn the season around, the Bucs have a simple but daunting mission: fly to Miami, handle business, and return home with a win.

Baker Mayfield’s firm words for the locker room for Week 17

Over the course of four weeks, the Bucs have been their own worst enemy. Every time the lights felt bright, they stumbled. However, if Week 16 has taught Mayfield anything, it’s a new perspective. He believes the root of the problem in Tampa Bay isn’t a lack of talent, but a lapse in concentration during high-stakes moments. During the time of pressure, the team neglects those small, yet disciplined details that brought them a early season success.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251012_tcs_fo8_098

“It hasn’t been one thing consistently, or else it would’ve been fixed,” he said ahead of Week 17. “You just try and tell guys, ‘Listen, you don’t know when this play is going to come up, but you have to be on your P’s and Q’s. It’s all little details, do your job at a very high level in critical moments, do the little fundamentals and details right, and good things will happen.'”

For the remaining two games, Mayfield’s message to the locker room is clear: they need to be flawless on every single play. As slim as it may be, the hopes of clinching a playoff berth aren’t lost. And if fans know something about the quarterback, it’s the fact that he relishes the underdog role.