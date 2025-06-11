Bucs Announce Injury Update for Baker Mayfield’s WR After Pro Bowler Rejected Patriots’ $30M Contract

Chris Godwin has been rocking the Bucs gear for eight seasons. And this year, Tampa Bay made sure that remains the same for the ninth season as well. Godwin is undoubtedly the most reliable receiver on the Bucs roster. He has survived all the QB changes and chaos ever since he debuted with the team. Lately, he’s been a safety blanket for QB Baker Mayfield…at least until Week 7 of last season, when an injury to his left ankle ended his season early.

That injury put a pause on the Godwin-Mayfield chemistry. Tampa Bay still finished the season 10-7 and made it to the Wild Card round. But the offense did struggle in Godwin’s absence. Now, with less than 100 days remaining until the 2025 season kicks off, all eyes are on how well the Bucs’ WR is recovering. As teams kicked off the second week of minicamp on Monday, there’s a chance we might finally get a look at Chris Godwin’s rehab process.

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine noted, “General manager Jason Licht has said he expects Godwin to be ready for Week 1 but hasn’t gone into detail beyond that.” Recently, Tampa Bay’s head coach, Todd Bowles, also spoke about the wideout’s return during his pre-minicamp media session. “He’s coming around. We’ll see more when we get to training camp. We’re hopeful for Week 1. Nothing has changed,” Todd said. The HC added, “If anybody can come back and play, it’s going to be Chris.” He sounded confident about Godwin’s recovery.

Chris Godwin’s season took a painful turn in Week 7 during a tense matchup against John Harbaugh’s Ravens. In the game’s final minutes, Godwin made a tough 21-yard catch, only to be brought down hard by Ravens LB Roquan Smith. As he hit the turf, his ankle twisted awkwardly beneath him, a gut-wrenching moment that left him unable to get up. Teammates and medical staff rushed to Godwin’s side. But it was clear the injury was serious. With the crowd watching in concern, Chris was helped onto a cart and taken off the gridiron.

After the injury, whispers swirled about whether the Buccaneers would commit to Godwin long-term. But General Manager Jason Licht quickly silenced the speculation. Speaking at the NFL Combine, Licht didn’t mince words: “Nobody bounces back stronger or puts in more work than Chris. If I were a betting man? I’d bet on him every time.”

Bucs > Bucks: Chris Godwin’s loyalty play

Last season marked the final chapter of Chris Godwin’s contract with the Buccaneers, and as free agency loomed, the uncertainty was palpable. With Tampa Bay slow to extend an offer, other teams began circling, each eyeing the star receiver as the missing piece for their offense. But no one pursued him more aggressively than Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.

Vrabel was basically starting from zero with the Patriots, and he thought Godwin would be the perfect security blanket for Drake Maye. A savvy vet who could teach the rookie the ropes while also being his most reliable target? That’s exactly what a rebuilding team needs. The Patriots were all in on making it happen; it just made too much sense. But at the end of the day, Godwin’s decision wasn’t gonna come down to X’s and O’s.

The Patriots were convinced they’d made Godwin an offer he couldn’t turn down, a whopping $30M per year, according to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei. But money wasn’t the deciding factor. For Chris, this wasn’t just about contracts or stats; it was about home. In a revealing piece, Pompei shared how Godwin and his wife Mariah sat down, weighed their options, and realized something simple but powerful: Tampa meant more than any paycheck.

Turning down the Patriots’ massive offer wasn’t an easy decision, but for Chris Godwin, it was the right one. Instead, he chose to stay in Tampa Bay, signing a three-year, $66 million extension. As for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots? They pivoted, landing Stefon Diggs to pair with QB Drake Maye. But when asked about his choice, Godwin didn’t hesitate: “If I’d gone to New England, it would’ve been just about the money. And everything else, my heart, my family, was telling me to stay.”

For Godwin, one of the biggest reasons to remain a Buccaneer was his connection with fellow receiver Mike Evans. The two have formed a rare bond, both on and off the field. “No matter who’s throwing us the ball, playing alongside Mike is special,” Godwin admitted. “Years from now, when we’re both done playing, we’ll look back and realize how unique this was. That kind of chemistry doesn’t come around often.”

In a league where cash usually talks loudest, Godwin’s choice was a reminder that sometimes, home and the people who make it feel that way, matter most.