Baker Mayfield Airs Dirty Laundry With Kevin Stefanski After Former HC Lost Faith in QB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield just turned up the heat on his former head coach. Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons together with the Cleveland Browns. It was a stint that started with promise but ended with frustration for Mayfield. But now, with the Atlanta Falcons hiring Stefanski as their new HC, the former Browns coach is walking straight into the NFC South. That means he will face Mayfield twice every season, and the QB seems more than ready for that faceoff.

“Failed is quite the reach, pal,” Baker Mayfield wrote in the caption of his X post. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

Baker Mayfield’s message sounded less like trash talk and more like a warning shot to Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield also wrote that, while quoting a post from Falcons reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter, which clearly struck a nerve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#Falcons’ Kevin Stefanski had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland – Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters,” Ledbetter wrote in his X post. “QB Shedeur Sanders closed out last season with seven starts.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.