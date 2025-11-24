Baker Mayfield to Repeat Mistake That Cost Browns Career as Buccaneers Hit With More Injury News

Momentum can vanish fast in the NFL, and Tampa Bay is learning that the hard way. A team that opened 6-2 and watched its roster inch back toward full health is suddenly staring at a familiar problem. Their quarterback is fighting through another shoulder injury at the worst possible time. And the question now isn’t whether Baker Mayfield is hurt. It’s whether he’s about to repeat the decision that derailed his final season in Cleveland.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on Good Morning Football: “He is believed to have suffered a shoulder sprain. He’s going to have an MRI today to determine the full extent of this injury. Certainly possible that he could miss some time,” he said.

However, he also cautioned that Baker Mayfield has a track record of playing through serious injuries, including a partially torn labrum during his final year with the Browns. “As little time as he can miss is possible is what Baker will do,” Rapoport added.

Mayfield left Sunday night’s 34-7 defeat to the Rams with his left shoulder in a sling. He got hurt on a hit in the first half and then aggravated it while attempting a Hail Mary. He didn’t return to the game. Todd Bowles confirmed that the team is waiting for MRI results, and early signs suggest it’s a sprain.

That history is hard to overlook. Baker Mayfield’s season in Cleveland unraveled because he kept pushing through injuries, which ultimately hurt his performance. Now, Tampa Bay finds itself tied for the top of the NFC South at 6-5. But it is currently on a three-game losing streak. The offense has stalled, and Mayfield’s status is suddenly a crucial factor in the division race. He managed one touchdown and two interceptions before leaving Sunday’s game, and his absence forced Teddy Bridgewater to step in for the second half.

Bridgewater is expected to take over if Mayfield can’t go. He recognized the seriousness of the situation. “You never want to see guys injured, especially your leader,” he said. “But Baker’s a tough guy.” Tampa Bay now enters a three-game stretch against the Cardinals, Saints, and Falcons that will decide whether it remains in the playoff picture.

Baker Mayfield has started 45 straight games and hasn’t missed time since 2022. But fighting through injury once cost him a job in Cleveland. Tampa Bay is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself, just as its season hangs in the balance.

As Tampa Bay sorts through Mayfield’s injury concerns and a three-game skid, the rest of the NFC continues to shift around them.

Beyond the Baker Mayfield dilemma, Rams smash Buccaneers as NFC playoff race shifts again

The NFC picture changed fast on Sunday, and the biggest jolt came under the lights in Los Angeles. They made a statement loud enough to shake the standings.

The win pushed the Rams to 9–2 and into sole possession of the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Matthew Stafford delivered a clean, controlled performance with three touchdown passes, two to Davante Adams, and extended his streak to eight straight games without an interception. “Our fans did a great job showing up… Both sides of the ball gave them something to cheer about early and often,” Stafford said.

The game flipped quickly. Cobie Durant’s 50-yard interception return set the tone as the Rams’ defense overwhelmed Tampa Bay, recording four sacks and giving up just 193 yards. Sean McVay wouldn’t entertain early playoff talk but acknowledged the run they’re on. “Good football is fun… when you’re doing it with good people that you don’t want to let down, that’s really fun,” he said.

Tampa Bay struggled to find its footing. Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions early on, managed a mere 60 total yards, and had to leave the game with a sprained left shoulder. Carolina is now tied with them at the top of the NFC South and could take the lead with a win on Monday night.

In other games, victories by Seattle and Green Bay tightened the wild-card race. Chicago held steady at No. 3, while Philadelphia slipped behind L.A. after losing to Dallas. If San Francisco loses on Monday, it’ll drop behind Detroit, leaving the door wide open for Carolina.

The Rams are on the rise, while the Bucs are struggling. The NFC is definitely heating up as we head into Week 13.