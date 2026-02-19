Baker Mayfield’s Wife Recruits Longtime Browns OL for Bucs After Emotional Farewell to Cleveland

Emily Wilkinson L and Baker Mayfield, arrive on the red carpet at the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors event leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240208907 JamesxAtoa

Emily Wilkinson L and Baker Mayfield, arrive on the red carpet at the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors event leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240208907 JamesxAtoa

The NFL offseason always brings surprises, but this one caught fans off guard. A heartfelt goodbye from Wyatt Teller quickly turned into buzz around Tampa Bay. After seven strong years in Cleveland, his next move is now a hot topic across the league. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, played a major part in stirring up that conversation with a message for Teller.

“Obsessed with this family. Please come to Tampa 🥲,” Emily wrote on her Instagram story as she shared Teller’s post.

The short note from Baker Mayfield’s wife got fans talking right away about a possible Buccaneers move.

Teller’s farewell post was full of emotion. He looked back at the trade that sent him from Buffalo to Cleveland seven years ago. He said he never expected the city to become such a big part of his life and career. He also shared personal memories.

“I proposed to Carly on the 50-yard line at the stadium, bought our first home here, and proudly welcomed both of our babies to the world in Cleveland,” he added in the IG post.

For Teller, fans meant everything through the years, yet Cleveland stayed rooted in his life somehow. Moving ahead does not erase what this place meant for him, especially those who cheered loudest. His bond with the city, plus everyone wearing brown and orange, remains untouched by time or distance. The connection runs deeper than any single moment could show.

Teller rose among the top guards while he played for the Browns. Their run game leaned on him heavily, play after tough play. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and was a key piece of the team’s run game.

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 19: Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller 77 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on October 19, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

For now, Cleveland says goodbye to a key piece of its line. Whether Tampa Bay becomes his next home or not, Teller’s exit has already sparked serious talk across the NFL.

Baker Mayfield and Wyatt Teller’s bond goes beyond the field

The relationship between Baker Mayfield and Wyatt Teller has always been built on respect and honesty. Friendship grew between them while sharing the Browns’ locker room in 2021. When times turned hard in Cleveland, support came from Teller toward Mayfield.

Pain didn’t stop him that year; Mayfield kept going even with a damaged shoulder. His last run in Cleveland came amid that struggle. Still standing tall, he pushed through each game, doing what he could for the group around him. That toughness earned respect from teammates, including Teller.

The next offseason changed everything. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Soon after, Mayfield asked for a trade and was later sent to the Carolina Panthers. Teller later shared his thoughts on the Go Long TD podcast.

“I truly believe when they were talking to Deshaun, if Baker … just played the next (season), I truly believe he still would have been the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns,” Teller said.

He added that Mayfield was loved by the fans and even the team’s owners. Teller also explained that he believes NFL teams are always preparing for the future. In his view, teams are “always looking to have your replacement” ready. He felt that adding talent is part of the business, even if it creates tension.

Even after Mayfield left Cleveland, Teller continued to support him. Now, Mayfield leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Teller’s emotional farewell to Cleveland and Emily Mayfield’s public message asking him to come to Tampa, talk of a reunion has grown.

No deal is in place, but the connection between Mayfield and Teller is real. If they reunite in Tampa Bay, it would bring back a strong partnership and give the Buccaneers a trusted piece on the offensive line.