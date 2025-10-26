Buccaneers Star in ‘Tears’ Over NFL’s Hefty Punishment as Support Mounts for Rachaad White

On Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t keep pace with the Detroit Lions, falling 24-9. The loss stings, but for Rachaad White, the pain didn’t stop at the scoreboard.

The 26-year-old was fined $46,371 for “unnecessary roughness-use of helmet.” Interestingly, he wasn’t flagged during the game itself. Yet the NFL’s post-game review changed that. The hefty fine left White visibly upset. Immediately after, the running back shared the news on his Instagram story, simply captioning it with a crying emoji “😢.”

That post alone drew a wave of support from fans across the Pewter Pirates’ faithful. “No fun league,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Rachaad got fined for playing the sport😭✌🏾🥀.” Now let’s look at what actually happened.

It occurred in the first quarter. White lowered his helmet as he approached a defender, an action the NFL deemed worthy of the steepest fine of the week, part of 23 penalties issued league-wide.

Despite the setback, White remains a key piece in Tampa Bay’s offense. He continues to split carries with Bucky Irving while contributing as a receiver out of the backfield, giving the Bucs multiple ways to move the ball.

In seven games this season, White has carried the ball 64 times for 252 yards and has already scored four touchdowns. However, here’s some positive news for White.

As per a recent report, he ranks among the top 10 backup running backs heading into Week 8 in terms of fantasy potential for 2025.

Rachaad White rises as top backup running back

Fantasy expert Justin Boone just dropped his top 10 backup running backs heading into Week 8. And guess what? Rachaad White ranks fifth on the list. Only David Montgomery, Rico Dowdle, Zach Charbonnet, and Tyler Allgeier ranked above him. That’s a strong nod to how well he’s been performing for the Bucs.

White has stepped up big while Bucky Irving recovers. Over the past three games, he’s rushed for 144 yards, added 57 receiving yards, and scored three touchdowns. That effort earned him top-10 fantasy RB finishes twice. Clearly, White isn’t just filling in; he’s delivering numbers that keep Tampa Bay’s offense rolling and fantasy teams happy.

In addition, White has been the main guy on the field, handling 77% of the snaps in each of those games. He’s the lead back in Irving’s absence and a key fantasy asset until the starter returns.

Once Irving is back, White remains a flex-worthy option. That combination of opportunity and production makes him a must-watch for both Buccaneers fans and fantasy managers alike.

So now all eyes turn to the upcoming matchup against the Saints. How will White perform this week? If his recent output is any indication, the Bucs’ star is ready to keep making an impact.