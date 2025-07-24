Deion Sanders Confirms Shilo Sanders’ No. 1 Claim as Todd Bowles Shrugs Off Coach Prime Presence

The Sanders brothers have officially begun their NFL journeys. In Tampa Bay, rookie safety Shilo Sanders fights for a roster spot with the Buccaneers, while in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders works to secure at least a backup QB position with the Browns. Both face the unique challenge of carving their own paths while carrying the weight of their famous last name. A reality that comes with both advantages and extra scrutiny when your father is Deion Sanders.

As training camps opened across the NFL, Deion Sanders made no secret about which son’s practice he planned to visit first. His playful declaration about attendance priorities became instant headlines. Meanwhile in Tampa, when asked about Sanders’ presence at Buccaneers practice, HC Todd Bowles offered a characteristically understated response. The kind of matter-of-fact reaction that reminded everyone that NFL veterans often see things differently than the media does. Turns out Coach Prime wasn’t joking about those practice plans.

This week, cameras caught Deion strolling the Bucs’ sidelines in his signature sunglasses, fulfilling that promise to watch Shilo’s first NFL training camp sessions. The visit came weeks after Shilo’s viral video, where he’d cheekily declared himself ‘#1 son’ when Deion said he’d attend his practice before Shedeur’s. “You’re coming to my practice first. So that means I’m your favorite son. All right. Thank you! That means I’m the number one son,” Shilo had teased on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Buccaneers’ social team captured Deion and Todd Bowles sharing what appeared to be a casual pre-practice conversation near the gridiron. Meanwhile, Shilo went through drills with the other defensive backs. The 25-year-old faces an uphill battle in Tampa’s secondary, where All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. anchors the group.

And competitors like Tykee Smith, Christian Izien, and Kaevon Merriweather are all fighting for snaps. If Merriweather lands the final safety spot, Shilo’s path to sticking around likely hinges on special teams. Or even a practice squad role while he develops. For an undrafted rookie, that’s not unusual. But with his work ethic and bloodlines, don’t count him out from turning a backup opportunity into something bigger.

Back in Tampa, the media circus surrounding Deion’s appearance got exactly the kind of reaction you’d expect from a veteran NFL HC – though maybe not the one they wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders’ presence draws coach’s shrug

While Deion’s visit to Tampa drew plenty of attention, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles kept things firmly in perspective. When reporters asked about having the Hall of Famer at practice, his response was typically understated: “It’s a normal day for me as far as I’m concerned as a father coming to see his son like all of us would be doing.” That matter-of-fact attitude sums up how NFL lifers view these moments – where fans see Prime Time, coaches see just another proud dad.

The brief Tampa stop was just the first leg of Deion’s training camp tour. With Colorado’s fall camp starting soon and Shedeur competing in Cleveland, the Sanders family schedule stays packed. Over at Browns camp, Shedeur showed noticeable improvements from minicamp – quicker decisions, tighter throws, better pocket presence – though the real tests come later. Cleveland’s staff plans to take its time evaluating all QBs, with reps shifting weekly. For now, Shedeur remains focused on mastering the playbook while flashing the arm talent that made him a college star.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado NFL, American Football Herren, USA Showcase Apr 4, 2025 Boulder, CO, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Boulder CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxCiaglox 20250404_szo_ca9_0171

Back in Tampa, Shilo faces his challenges in a crowded secondary. The undrafted rookie knows NFL opportunities often start on special teams. And Bowles’ no-nonsense approach means nothing gets handed to anyone. Meanwhile, Deion’s upcoming visit to Cleveland will likely create another media moment – but for these coaches, it’s all part of the job. They’ve got depth charts to sort and rookies to evaluate, whether their dads wear gold jackets or not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What stands out most isn’t the Sanders spotlight, but how everyone handles it. The sons stay focused on football. The coaches stay focused on the competition. And Deion? He’s just doing what any supportive parent would, even if his version comes with cameras and headlines. As training camps heat up, the real work happens away from the buzz – in meeting rooms, drill sessions, and those unglamorous reps.