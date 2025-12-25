Bucs Legend Confirms Front Office’s Stance on Todd Bowles Firing Amid Baker Mayfield’s Playoff Frustration

Essentials Inside The Story The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans want Todd Bowles fired.

Ronde Barber voices out in support of the Bucs Head Coach.

Do the Bucs still have a chance to make it to the playoffs?

An eventful Week 16 football left quarterback Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans disappointed. The team’s 23-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Furthermore, it also reignited questions about the future of head coach Todd Bowles. However, one Bucs legend broke ranks with the angry fan base and confirmed his stance.

The XXXVII Super Bowl winner, Ronde Barber, had a different opinion. Instead of joining the “fire Bowles” chorus, Barber backed the head coach. The 50-year-old, who spent his 15-year career with the Buccaneers, also frequents the building often.

“Look, no, we’re not in the market (for a new head coach),” Barber said. We’ve won three straight division titles. I get the feeling that change is NOT coming. Change is coming for a lot of teams, but I don’t think it’s (coming for Tampa Bay) I’d say his seat is probably a little uncomfortable, but it ain’t hot.”

Not only did he back Todd Bowles right now, but Barber also said that the chances of the 62-year-old keeping his position next year are “pretty high.”

“Pretty high. Pretty high. I’ll leave it at that,” Barber said. “I could be deadass wrong, but it’s pretty high. Who are you going to get?”

Following the loss to the Panthers, the Bucs dropped to a 7-8 record. The team is struggling to turn its season around. When you zoom out, the record appears much worse. Bowles’ team started the season 5-1, and it seemed like they would win the NFC South.

However, it started to go downhill in November when they lost three back-to-back games against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Rams. They have gone on to lose their third straight game for the second time this season. With just two weeks remaining, the Panthers have taken the lead in the division.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged that and had some fiery words to say, despite being blamed for the loss.

Baker Mayfield on the Bucs’ playoff chances

The Panthers were able to contain the Bucs’ potent passing game. Mayfield passed for 145 yards while wide receiver Mike Evans had five receptions for just 31 yards and a score. Mayfield discussed the game in the post-game press conference and acknowledged the mistakes the team made. His message was simple yet effective: win the division and make the playoffs.

“We know we’re at right now,” Mayfield said. “We’ve got to win out to win the division and get in the playoffs. It’s as clear as it can be. Wish we would have taken care of business today, but the situation doesn’t change. It sucks. Too many penalties on offense today. We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to finish with seven points in the red zone instead of three. Same story, different day.”

Not only Mayfield, but Bowles also pointed fingers at CB Jamel Dean for the loss. The Bucs can still make the playoffs when they face the Panthers again in Week 18. However, they will also have to win their next game against the Miami Dolphins.