Mike Evans Announces Retirement Stance With Baker Mayfield & Buccaneers’ Season on the Line in Week 18

Losing seven out of the last eight games should have ended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFL campaign this season, but it hasn’t. Sitting second in the NFC South division, the Bucs are standing on the edge in Week 18. However, the veteran wide receiver Mike Evans‘ recent comment on a possible retirement has sparked debate amid the must-win game against the Carolina Panthers this Saturday.
Recently, when Evans was asked by fans whether he would return for another season with the Bucs, he replied, “There is always a possibility.”
In what appeared to be a retirement tease, Mike Evans also thanked the fans, saying, “Appreciate all the fans came through, a lot of real fans, fans that I have seen throughout the years here. It’s cool to see everybody come out.”
Bucs Mike Evans was asked by some fans if he was coming back for another season. “We’ll see. There’s always a possibility.” pic.twitter.com/Fj9O4zDgcH
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2025
The 32-year-old’s recent retirement stance has made headlines before his team’s do-or-die matchup in Week 18. To break the four-match losing streak, the Bucs must bring their A-game. With a key player like Mike Evans’ future in doubt, it could impact the team spirit of Todd Bowles’ men.
The wide receiver is a twelve-season veteran with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has eleven consecutive 1000-yard seasons in his record book—an honor he shares with the legendary Jerry Rice. After spending his entire NFL career with the Bucs, his current contract is expiring at the end of this season.
Mike Evans previously stated he is “Bucs for life.” If the two-time Super Bowl champions don’t offer him a new deal in 2026, he may avoid joining another NFL team, leading to a possible retirement. Should the Buccaneers be knocked out and he indeed hang up his boots, the Week 18 game versus the Carolina Panthers could become his final NFL game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff scenario
While the Bucs must secure a victory against the Carolina Panthers, they also rely on other results in the NFC South Division. Currently, both the Buccaneers and Falcons have 7 wins and 9 losses, sharing the same winning percentage.
The Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. A Falcons defeat would ensure the Bucs a sixth consecutive postseason berth. Admitting his team’s fight-for-survival situation, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said,
“We’ve made this bed; we understand that. We can’t do anything on Sunday, unless we win Saturday.”
Baker Mayfield’s poor form in the second half of the season has been a concern for Bowles due to the quarterback’s high interception count. The QB must step up in the big game if they aim to reach the postseason.
