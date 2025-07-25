Todd Bowles’ Clear Demand for Baker Mayfield As Bucs HC Heaps Praise on Unsung Hero

“When I stepped into the building, they all just told me to be myself. It’s been, not to say comfortable, but it’s felt like home from the beginning,” Baker Mayfield reflected on what fueled his rise with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That simple message from head coach Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht turned out to be the secret recipe for his success. They didn’t try to change him. And that helped him take his career to new heights. And even in the present, nothing much has changed.

Mayfield put up a 71.4% completion rate and threw for 4,500 yards. Now, this is nearly 500 more than his previous career high in 2023. He is his own biggest competition. Surpassing himself and smashing his own record, his 41 touchdowns are considered one of the best performances. His spectacle was seen as he led the league in interceptions with 16. There’s no denying that he leveled up. Speaking of the Buccaneers’ coach, Todd Bowles, he had all the praise. As said, the Buccaneers coach wants him to do the same.

Now, as the Bucs roll into the 2025 season, he made one thing clear at camp. Bowles wants Mayfield to stay true to himself, but just a little smarter. “He’s definitely got to play his game. We’re not trying to limit him as far as playing his game. We just got to be smarter with a few more decisions going that way forward. But he throws a lot of touchdowns. He makes a lot of plays for us. We just want to cut that interception ratio down,” Bowles said.

via Imago March 20, 2023, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers new quarterback Baker Mayfield during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20230320_zan_s70_002 Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

He wants him to have better decision-making to cut down the turnovers. And it’s not just Mayfield who is under the spotlight. Bowles also singled out one of the team’s most underrated defenders, calling him an “unsung hero.” He was talking about safety, Christian Izien.

When asked about the Safety, he said, “He’s pretty much our unsung hero last year defensively. He can make a lot of plays. He can do a lot of things. Just happy to see him healthy and out there flying around again.” The Bucs are betting big on that mix of swagger and accountability, and it just might take them deep this season. That faith in Mayfield isn’t just coming from inside the locker room. Even the Buccaneers legends are taking notice!

Buccaneers legend praised Baker Mayfield

Since landing in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has taken his game to a level few could’ve predicted. After the Browns, Mayfield gave everyone a glimpse of his true potential in 2022. That five-game stint saw him move to the Bucs, where he got the opportunity.

He got the starting job. Back in 2023, he posted career bests across the board. He racked up 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a 64.3% completion rate. He earned Pro Bowl honors not just once, but twice since joining the Buccaneers. It’s been a statement run for a quarterback. And a Buccaneers legend seems eager to give him his flowers.

“The leadership qualities just jump out at you. The dude makes tough plays in tough situations. He elevates the entire team. He’s had a new coordinator every single year of his career, including this year. And I don’t know that it matters. The guy just elevates his game to whatever level he needs it to be at. Baker’s a top 10 quarterback for me, man. I don’t see how anybody can say otherwise,” Ronde Barber said on ‘The Ronde Barber Show’ podcast.

After a successful stint, he signed a three-year, $100 million contract this offseason. No matter what the obstacles are, Mayfield and the Tampa Bay coach are facing them head-on. And judging by the way head coach Bowles continues to challenge and trust him, that relationship looks like one built to last.