Todd Bowles Points Fingers at Bucs Locker Room in ‘Disappointing’ Statement After Win

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 3, 2026 | 10:40 PM EST

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their postseason hopes alive with a narrow 16-14 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. The victory pushed Tampa Bay to an 8-9 record, tying them with Carolina atop the NFC South division. While that’s a major win on paper, in reality, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles made it clear the mood inside the locker room is far from celebratory.

“It was disappointment today, could be jubilation tomorrow,” Todd Bowles told reporters in the post-game presser. “If tomorrow doesn’t happen, it’ll be disappointment, but we put ourselves in this situation.”

Todd Bowles’ words reflect a team that knows it left too much on the table. The Bucs will now have to turn their attention to Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints matchup. An Atlanta win would give Carolina the edge in the divisional tiebreaker, potentially ending Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes. That uncertainty explains why Bowles is holding back his excitement.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.

