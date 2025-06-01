Bucs Veteran Confirms Baker Mayfield’s Major Struggle After Tom Brady as Jon Gruden’s Wife Sends Special Message

Tom Brady didn’t just leave the Buccaneers with their 2nd Lombardi Trophy. He left them with shoes so big that no QB has been able to fill them since his departure. Back in 2023, competing against Kyle Trask and John Wolford, it was up to Baker Mayfield to take up the reins and lead the team to victory. And that’s exactly what he has tried to do over the past two seasons. But as he enters his third year with the Bucs, there’s a big challenge he still has to overcome. And a veteran has spilled the beans on what Mayfield looks like up close.

Right from his start with the Bucs, he showed several flashes of brilliance, but that quickly got overshadowed by fumbles and interceptions. Over two seasons, he recorded 26 interceptions and 21 fumbles, but it’s not all bad. He’s even thrown a total of 77 sleek TDs in that time, too. As Baker Mayfield gears up for the new season, he’s already earned the respect of his teammates and the building. But has he come close enough to replace the GOAT Brady?

Joining the former NFL coach Jon Gruden, Bucs veteran LB Lavonte David talked about what it has been like to share a locker room with Baker Mayfield. Especially after the GOAT’s departure. “Tom, you know, more of a pocket guy, more of a guy who want to hurt you with his brains with his smarts. Then Bake come in, people put a lot of pressure on Bake after having Tom.” The pressure was on from day 1. But Mayfield wasn’t fazed, “just seeing the way Bake came in the building, put his head down and work, you know, just earned the respect of everybody… that’s what we love about him. But David’s initial impression of Mayfield wasn’t that great, “outside looking in, didn’t know him… kind of thought that he was this primadonna… this guy who always feeling himself or whatever, but it’s complete opposite. Complete opposite.”

So, Baker Mayfield clearly changed the perspective in the building. And Lavonte David was all for seeing that change. “He’s just a guy who loves the game of football and it shows on the field. – He loves to compete in practice. You know, we trash talking. We love to trash talk him… get the flow going, and he’s going to talk trash back. He’s not going to try to tone you down, he’s going to turn up right with you. And you love it, man.” David also remembered a particular San Diego LA Chargers game where Mayfield brought the heat and “the whole sideline got rowdied up.” David further added, “just the way he carries himself, man. How he just loved the game of football. Great person and a great competitor and you want to have him as QB1 of your team.”

Lavonte David also has a bold prediction for Baker Mayfield. “He’s doing great things and all he going to do is keep on climbing because he’s still learning the game. He still have a lot of football left in him. So, sooner or later, man, he going to get the Bucs to a Super Bowl, maybe this year.” With that bold prediction, you can see why Mayfield is the starter for the Bucs. But it’s not just that. This might also be the reason many analysts are praising his stock. And even Jon Gruden’s wife has a special message for Mayfield.

Jon Gruden’s wife’s support and Mayfield’s rising stock

While talking to Lavonte David, the former Bucs coach Jon Gruden also praised Baker Mayfield’s QB potential after Tom Brady. Gruden said, “Tom Brady, you know, he’s the best there is. He retires. We don’t have a quarterback. Who the hell’s a quarterback? – We get Mayfield down here. Now, he’s my wife’s favorite player, just so you know. – He’s a bada– man. I mean, I just think his style of play is perfect for an NFL team.” Baker Mayfield is the favorite NFL player for Gruden’s wife. And Gruden himself was the HC for the Bucs for some time, so his praise hits even harder. But that’s just not all there is to Mayfield. Word around the league is that big things might be happening for Mayfield soon.

Since Baker Mayfield came in to take over the reins from Tom Brady, the GOAT himself has kept a close eye on him. Brady even touted Mayfield as “one of the best QBs.” Talking about one particular play that Mayfield had made against the 49ers, Brady has called it “One of the best plays I’ve ever seen a quarterback make.” With Brady’s stamp of approval, the genes to surpass him are clearly there in Mayfield. Which may also be why insiders like Mike Florio believe a big contract extension may be in order for Mayfield. Florio had notably said, “At some point, they gotta take care of Baker Mayfield and knock Brock Purdy further down the stack.” Brock Purdy has recently secured a massive $265 million deal, and something similar might be cooking for Mayfield, too.

Baker Mayfield clearly has the talent. He’s also putting in the work to become a worthy successor to Tom Brady. His teammates believe he can lead them to a Super Bowl win. With so much positivity around him, he just needs to work on the interceptions and fumbles. Once that’s in order, we might be looking at the next Super Bowl champ carving out his name right here.