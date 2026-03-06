Buffalo Bills Hand Josh Allen a Trade Boost That Puts Keon Coleman’s Future in Further Doubt – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Bills reportedly exploring a major wide receiver move.

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly making their most aggressive move yet to solve the team’s wide receiver problem, and it puts a recent high-profile draft pick directly on notice. Reports suggest Buffalo is pushing for a major trade, with ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealing that the team is working with the Chicago Bears on a deal involving wide receiver D.J. Moore.

“ESPN sources: the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a trade that would send WR D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills,” Schefter wrote in the IG caption. “Compensation still is being discussed, and the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins, but both sides are pushing to make it happen.”

While the offense has foundational pieces like star running back James Cook, the passing game has consistently lacked a dynamic outside threat to complement the ground attack and take pressure off Josh Allen.

That problem has shown up in big games, especially during the playoffs. The front office has spent the offseason trying to fix that issue. After talking with multiple teams, the Bills reportedly focused on Moore as a possible answer for quarterback Josh Allen.

According to ESPN, Buffalo plans to send a 2026 second-round pick to Chicago in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Moore has not had huge numbers in recent seasons, but his experience still matters. He has four 1,000-yard seasons in his career. Two of those seasons came under the guidance of current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady during their shared time with the Carolina Panthers.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Brady calling plays, Moore recorded a combined 2,350 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. That success could give Buffalo hope that the connection can work again.

Moore’s arrival would immediately shake up the wide receiver depth chart, vaulting him to the top and raising new questions about Keon Coleman’s role. If the deal goes through, it could bring fresh questions about Keon Coleman’s future.

How a D.J. Moore trade impacts Buffalo’s faith in Keon Coleman

Even with the trade buzz, the Bills are not eager to move on from Coleman right now. Reports say team leaders still believe the young receiver can take a big step forward in the coming season. NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe recently shared that Buffalo’s leadership has made its stance clear.

“Now let’s go to Buffalo… one guy they do not want to trade at this time is receiver Keon Coleman,” Wolfe said in the video shared on X this Tuesday. “I talked with their general manager, Brandon Beane, and head coach, Joe Brady. They both were adamant that they think Keon Coleman’s gonna have the best season of his career, and they don’t want to trade him.”

Coleman entered the league as the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Florida State. The 6-foot-4 receiver posted 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 before adding 38 receptions for 404 yards and four more scores in 2025.

His second season started strong with eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But his production dropped after that, finishing the rest of the year with only 30 catches for 292 yards.

Coleman’s development has faced hurdles, including being a healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons. These on-field availability issues were compounded by reports that the young receiver was also unhappy with his role in the offense.

Team owner Terry Pegula even addressed the situation earlier. He said the coaching staff strongly supported drafting Coleman, explaining the decision behind the pick.

If Moore joins the roster, the pressure on Coleman to prove he belongs as a key target for Allen will intensify, despite the team’s public belief in his potential.