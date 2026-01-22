Buffalo Bills Make Final Decision on Bill Belichick as NFL Market Cools For UNC Head Coach: Report

Essentials Inside The Story Earlier rumors heavily linked Belichick to a homecoming with the New York Giants after they fired Brian Daboll

Former coach Rex Ryan championed Belichick as the only viable replacement for Sean McDermott in Buffalo

However, the Bills have focused their search on candidates like Joe Brady and Brian Daboll

Six teams across the league are currently on the hunt for reliable head coaches, and reports indicate a fine demand for the Patriots‘ former coach, Bill Belichick. Currently pursuing his leadership at the University of North Carolina, the head coach had him under rumors of being a preferred candidate for the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. However, the perspectives have shifted after Dianna Russini clarified the chances of him being a part of the NFL coaching cycle again.

“Bill doesn’t really have a market in the NFL,” Russini said, in a recent conversation with Colin Cowherd. “I think it’s clear that he and his people, including Coach Belichick, have been very open with the media and people around football that they want to stay in North Carolina. You don’t do that unless you already know you don’t have a real shot elsewhere. Throughout this coaching cycle—and even the last one—I haven’t had a single conversation with anyone who was seriously considering bringing him in.”

Since Bill Belichick has no market left in the NFL anymore, there is no point left for the Bills to pursue any head coaching conversations with the UNC HC.

The rumors began after former NFL head coach Rex Ryan floated the idea that the Buffalo Bills should consider Bill Belichick after another disappointing season, raising questions about the team’s potential to win a Super Bowl. Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Ryan said that with Sean McDermott out, Belichick stands out as the most proven option available.

“Get the guy that has proven he can go to a Super Bowl — and by the way, win what? Six with Tom Brady,” Ryan said. “That’s the only guy, in my opinion, you replace Sean McDermott with.”

However, Ryan’s suggestion didn’t come without a solid base. He coached against Belichick in the AFC East while leading the New York Jets and later during his stint with Buffalo. While Belichick recently completed a challenging 4–8 season at the University of North Carolina, Ryan also stood strong to back the former coach amid rising doubts about his leadership capabilities.

“If anyone thinks Bill Belichick has lost it, you have lost it,” Ryan said. “No, he hasn’t. He’s just not meant for college football, alright? He’s on a way different level than those kids in college, alright? Trust me. I’m telling you, I feel it in my bones that Belichick is the guy.”

Despite the strong suggestion, the Bills didn’t really show much interest in Belichick. The top potential candidates for the Buffalo Bills head coaching position include Joe Brady, who has earned praise for helping the offense around Josh Allen. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is another strong candidate because of his past connection with Allen. Other candidates on the list are Klint Kubiak and Jesse Minter.

But this isn’t the only reason why there’s no chance of Belichick considering the Bills as an option. The head coach has already made his current priorities loud and clear.

Bill Belichick denies eyeing a comeback in the NFL yet

Bill Belichick recently marked an end to all NFL speculations by making it clear that he is not interested in coming back to the big league. The rumors gained traction after the Giants decided to part ways with Brian Daboll. This prompted questions about whether Belichick might consider a return to the NFL sidelines. However, a straight confession from Belichick followed after his name surfaced in connection with the Giants’ job.

“Despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies,” Belichick wrote on Instagram.

Along with the admission, he also made sure to acknowledge and honor the organization.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families. The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade,” he added.

New York, however, opted for a different direction and hired John Harbaugh as their new head coach following his firing from Baltimore. Harbaugh recently signed a five-year contract, reportedly worth around $100 M (approximately $20 M annually), with the Giants, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Belichick, on the other hand, is making moves that will help with his college football coaching career. He recently appeared on ESPN’s broadcast of the playoff championship game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes. The UNC head coach sat alongside former Miami and Georgia head coach Mark Richt as the two shared their insights during the game, which ended in the Hurricanes’ 21-27 loss to Indiana.