Bills Make Grant Udinski Announcement as Fired Sean McDermott Makes Head Coaching Decision

The Buffalo Bills are moving fast after firing Sean McDermott on January 19, following a disappointing playoff performance, as the team begins its head coaching search and shares an important update with fans.

“We have completed an interview with Jacksonville Jaguars OC Grant Udinski for our head coaching position,” the Bills shared the news by posting on X on Sunday.

The interview signals Buffalo’s next step after McDermott’s exit, as the Bills explore new leadership options and prepare to make a major head coaching decision soon.