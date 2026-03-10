Buffalo Bills Make $6.75M Decision on Tyler Bass After Concerning Injury Update

Essentials Inside The Story Bills restructure placekicker's contract as they go above the cap limit again

Deal frees some cap space but Buffalo is still about $12M over cap

Injured placekicker was expected to return for Super Bowl if Bills had advanced

The Buffalo Bills’ path back to salary cap compliance has taken a risky turn, focusing on a player whose health is as uncertain as the team’s financial future. With the latest signings, the Bills have once again exceeded their allotted number. Now they have to start all over again, and placekicker Tyler Bass is the latest one who has restructured his contract.

“K Tyler Bass signed a 2 year, $6.75M renegotiated contract with the #Bills that includes $1M guaranteed, $2.45M cash in 2026, and cap hits of: 2026: $3.05M 2027: $5.57M,” reported Spotrac on X. “The deal creates $1.92M of cap space for Buffalo.”

The Bills drafted Bass in 2020, and since then, he has been a part of the franchise. In 2023, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $20.4 million. Until now, the franchise hasn’t restructured the player’s contract to create cap space.

With a couple of years still left on his contract, the franchise decided to restructure it to open up some cap space. Bass will receive $6.75 million over the course of two years. His cap hits for 2026 and 2027 will be $3.05 million and $5.57 million, respectively.

Although not enough to get the team under the salary cap, it still opened up $1.92 million of cap space. The Bills are still about $12 million over the cap limit.

With free agency starting in a day, they will need to resolve the problem quickly if they want to use it to their advantage. Restructuring his contract could be a good move, considering he has been their top placekicker.

In 83 games, he completed 84.5% of his field goals and successfully converted 96.4% of the extra points. During the 2024 season, the 29-year-old made all four of his 50+ yard field goals.

Unfortunately, he was sidelined throughout the 2025 season because of hip and groin issues. The latest reports on his injury highlight that the Bills Mafia may have to wait a bit more to see him in action.

Tyler Bass is yet to be declared fully fit

Tyler’s latest contract restructure would definitely help the Bills franchise, but it arrives after a mildly concerning update about the placekicker’s fitness.

Days before the 2025 season commenced, Tyler Bass was placed on IR due to hip and groin issues during the preseason camp. Later, he underwent surgery and missed the season. Now, despite having been expected in January, there is a concerning update that has gone beyond his expected recovery timeline.

Unfortunately, as per the Bills’ general manager, Brandon Beane, the placekicker has not yet fully recovered.

“Brandon Beane said he’s still not 100%, but he’s getting close,” reported Matt Parrino on X. “There was outside chance he could have kicked in Super Bowl if Matt Prater wasn’t available and Bills advanced.”

Since he was not available, the Bills signed veteran placekicker Matt Prater. The 41-year-old had great numbers, making 18 of 20 field goals and 46 of 49 extra points. Bass was expected to return in late January.

With a return expected soon, Prater will probably take up a backup role. Despite not being at his 100%, Beane expects Bass to be there during the 2026 season, with no positive confirmation of a date yet.

“I would expect Tyler Bass to be our kicker in ‘26,” said Brandon Beane, via Matt Parrino on X.

Bass’ return will be a major boost for the Bills because of his record. Now, the team will wait for him to get back to 100% before he’s on the field scoring field goals again