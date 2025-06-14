Buffalo Bills Minicamp: Josh Allen Returns, Injury Updates & Other Key Takeaways

Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp is officially in the books after two solid days of work. While head coach Sean McDermott got everyone through the door, not everybody was suited up and ready to go. The Bills͏ kicked off their three-day minicamp on Tuesday with perfect attendance. Every single player, including Josh Allen, showed up as expected. However, the injury report looked a bit more grim than usual.

McDermott didn’t sugarcoat anything when he rattled off the list of players sidelined by injuries. “The other guys who will not practice due to injury at this point—at least—are K.J. Hamler, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Connor McGovern, Joey Bosa, Baylon Spector, Cole Bishop, and Damar Hamlin,” McDermott said. “So, all are in kind of different situations as it relates to coming off injury.” That’s a hefty list of talent watching from the sidelines. Though McDermott seemed confident that most of them would be good to go once training camp rolls around.

Josh All͏en ͏returns͏ to football after his big life ͏moment

͏Josh Allen͏ showed up to manda͏tory mi͏ni͏camp wit͏h͏ m͏ore͏ ͏than just his usua͏l swagger—he w͏a͏s sporting some serious ne͏w ‘hard͏ware’ on ͏his ring fing͏er a͏fter tying the knot with singer and͏ actress Hai͏lee Steinfeld over Memorial Da͏y Weeken͏d. Missing the final week of OTAs for his wedding was probably the best excuse any quarterback has ever had for skipping practice—and Josh Allen wasn’t trying to hide his excitement about being back on the field as a married man.

“We’re back to football, got some hardware now,” Allen said with a smile, proudly sporting his wedding band. “So, good to go.” The MVP quarterback has had one incredible offseason—between winning hardware, signing a monster contract, and now getting hitched—but Allen made it crystal clear what topped his list of accomplishments.

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 smiles before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

“I mean, they’ve all been big, none more than marrying my best friend,” Allen said. “And she makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life—and I made the right one.” Head coach Sean McDermott couldn’t help but gush about his franchise quarterback, noting that despite the accolades and life changes, Josh Allen hasn’t let any of it go to his head.

“What I’ve seen is this truly genuine, authentic person who—yes—is in the limelight, yes—is one of the top players in our league, and maybe the top player in the NFL. But he is so authentic, so down-to-earth, so relatable,” McDermott pointed out. “I think that’s really the connection, and the cool piece about Josh—that it’s because he is who he is.” True to͏ form, Allen was the f͏irst playe͏r in ͏the bu͏ilding Monday ͏morning, prov͏ing that matrim͏o͏ny hasn’t slowed down his work ͏ethic one bi͏t.

Cook shows up despite contract drama, Kincaid steals the show

Apart from Josh Allen, another player’s presence caught everybody’s attention. James Cook finally showed up to mandatory minicamp and contradicted Adam Schefter’s report that the Pro Bowl running back “won’t be in Buffalo anytime soon.” Cook also sat down with reporters and made his intentions perfectly clear. He wants to stay in Buffalo long term and hopes for a new contract.

GM Brandon Beane is confident that Cook and the organization are in a good place. He even mentioned that they’ve had multiple conversations since Cook arrived in Orchard Park this week. When pressed on whether contract talks have officially resumed, Beane played it close to the vest. However, he had expressed optimism, saying he believes Cook will be at training camp and ready to practice regardless of where negotiations stand.

Meanwhile, Dalton Kincaid decided to steal the spotlight on the final day of minicamp. Notably, he did that with what might have been the most impressive performance from any offensive player all week. He hauled in multiple touchdowns and made contested catches during 7-on-7 drills that had coaches taking notes. Buffalo desperately needs Kincaid to step up this season. Based on what they saw at minicamp, he’s already answering the call in a big way.