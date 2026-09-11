Buffalo Bills Set to “Celebrate” Canada in Season Opener Amid Ongoing Trade War

For some Canadian Bills fans, crossing the border on game day is almost a ritual. They make their trip to Buffalo, fill the stands in blue colors, and turn an international boundary into little more than a line on a map. But this time, the Buffalo Bills are preparing to return that affection in a way that could change history.

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For the first time in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills are all set to feature both Canadian and American national anthems before their Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions on September 17. The Canadian national anthem is receiving a place alongside its American counterpart.

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“For the first time in Highmark Stadium history, we will celebrate the American and Canadian anthems during pregame,” the team announced on X Wednesday.

The Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform “O Canada,” giving the Bills’ sizable fanbase north of the border a moment under the spotlight. And Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Disney’s Moana, will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

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The decision comes as relations between the United States and Canada are under strain due to an ongoing trade dispute. The neighbouring nations are currently locked in a trade dispute involving steep tariffs and retaliatory measures. It resulted in the renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America by President Donald Trump.

Yet, before kickoff, both national anthems will echo across the Peace Bridge inside Buffalo’s brand-new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium, highlighting the unbreakable cross-border bond shared by the franchise and its dedicated international neighbors.

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The Bills’ new stadium sits roughly 20 miles from the U.S.- Canadian border, and thousands of Canadian supporters cross into Western New York to watch the Bills. Canadians hold around 8,000 Bills season tickets, underscoring just how significant the market has become for the franchise. It makes the fanbase north of the border an important part of Buffalo’s identity.

From 2008 through 2013, the Bills played a series of regular-season games in Toronto as part of an effort to expand their Canadian fanbase. The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres have also played both national anthems before their home games, while the Buffalo Bisons and Buffalo Bandits have played “O Canada” before their home games.

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The Buffalo Sabres have maintained this tradition since the team was founded in 1970, as the franchise’s co-owner, Seymour Knox III, was aware that this would bring people from the lower Niagara and St. Catharines in Ontario together.

The Bills’ decision brings that regional tradition into their new NFL stadium. However, the announcement has divided the fans. Some questioned why a U.S.-based NFL team would perform another country’s anthem, while others argued that Canada’s connection with Buffalo makes the gesture appropriate. The Bills have not framed the decision as a political statement or connected it to the trade dispute.

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Now, the Bills’ opening ceremony will show something bigger than just a matchup between two NFL teams. With a new stadium, a sizable number of Canadian fans, and tension between Washington and Ottawa forming the backdrop, Buffalo is preparing to embrace its neighbors across the border.