“C.J. Gardner-Johnson Spit on Me”: 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk Comes Forward With Shock Revelation After Bills Star’s Ejection vs Raiders

C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a tough night even though the Buffalo Bills secured a 33-30 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 6 game. Well, the Bills safety got ejected from the game right before halftime for unsportsmanlike behavior after he allegedly spat at Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

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Soon after the internet started reacting to the incident, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk took to X and made an unexpected revelation.

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“This is the least surprising thing ever,” Juszczyk wrote on X. “[C.J. Gardner-Johnson] spit on me last year when we beat Chicago.”

The incident took place when Kirk Cousins threw an incompletion, and Buffalo received a penalty for defensive holding. The footage shows Gardner-Johnson appearing to spit at tight end Brock Bowers, and Tyler Lindenbaum, who was standing nearby, immediately tried to get the referee’s attention. Gardner-Johnson was promptly taken out of the game.

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Even Jim Nantz expressed his disappointment. The CBS announcer called the move “as disrespectful as it gets.”

“Just something that we do not want to in the game,” CBS’ rules analyst Gene Steratore added. “The ejection definitely warranted, and after talking to New York, they will look at it to see if there is anything further.”

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Bills head coach Joe Brady also addressed the situation in the postgame press conference. He claimed that such things “can’t happen,” and assured the public that “it’s going to be addressed.”

Following the ejection, Gardner-Johnson told the media it all happened in the “heat of the moment.” He further acknowledged that he holds nothing against the Raiders or their tight end.

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“I gotta be a better vet,” Gardner-Johnson told the media in the Bills locker room. “I let my emotions get above me, and I hurt my team. “They brought me here to play in big games like this. So, I gotta do better. Just control my emotions. Nothing crazy.”

Spitting at an opponent is punishable according to Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 of the NFL rulebook. Per Pro Football Talk, the league has informed players they are “on clear notice” that spitting means a one-game suspension and a lost game check.

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It’s not uncommon to see players spitting at their opponents during a high-octane game. Last year, Eagles DT Jalen Carter spat on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and got ejected for the action. Later on in Week 11, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase spat at Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey. The league suspended Chase for one game.

With Kyle Juszczyk exposing a past pattern and the league office reviewing potential suspensions, the Bills safety must rein in his lack of discipline before it damages Buffalo’s defense.