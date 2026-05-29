Texans QB C.J. Stroud Sets Record Straight on ‘Fighting Depression’ Over New Haircut Amid Contract Talks

Essentials Inside The Story C.J. Stroud sported a new look back in February.

After the divisional round loss to the Patriots, the QB was seen moping.

Before the upcoming season, Stroud finds himself in the middle of contract talks.

Barber shop trips will never be the same again for Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. Back in February, just a few weeks after the season ended, Stroud made a trip to a Houston-based salon. While the signal caller was seen smiling widely and posing with two peace signs, as soon as the video reached the fans, unexpected reactions flooded in. The viral moment sparked so much buzz that three months later, Stroud is still setting the record straight.

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“I was told that people thought I was depressed,” Stroud told reporters as the Texans wrapped up their second day of OTAs. “I wasn’t. I was doing okay. But I had been thinking about cutting my hair for a long time. I was actually gonna do it much prior, but I just didn’t know how my helmet was gonna fit. So, nothing really too serious. I’m kinda used to this haircut. It’s how I grew up. The dreads were kinda a new thing. This is how I grew up.

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“I hate that everything in my life is so public, but I like my hair. My brothers. My sisters, my dad, my close friends say I look younger, I hope that’s true,”

The mental health-related concerns gained momentum last season after a certain comment the 24-year-old made after he threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots in a 28-16 divisional round loss. Stroud reportedly went 20-of-47 for 212 yards and one touchdown with a career-low passer rating of 28.

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And while players rallied behind him, including coach DeMeco Ryans who called him “our guy”, Stroud knew full well how bad his performance had been.

“When I look back on it, I feel like I let people down, and I’m not happy with that,” Stroud said, speaking to reporters after the game. “It hurts. I’m not used to it. I didn’t play my best this year, but I’m going to respond, I’m going to keep my chest out and my chin up high.”

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In fact, it even reached a point where LeSean McCoy called the QB out publicly. Acho reportedly said he felt the urge to shake Stroud and remind him that the ball was in his hands and that he was responsible for making the plays. He also pointed out that Stroud threw inaccurate passes, including one that injured Cade Stover while he attempted to make the catch. He further went on to call the performance an “abomination to the game.” But clearly, that’s not the reason Stroud reverted to a fade haircut back then.

Stroud has had dreads since his NFL debut. He started growing his hair when he was reportedly a freshman at Ohio State. Before that, as a high schooler at Rancho Cucamonga, the QB rocked a shorter hairstyle. Pictures circulating online showed him wearing a headband to keep his hair from falling into his face, with no dreadlocks in sight. Another photograph from his childhood also showed him with a fade.

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Stroud, however, no longer has to worry about any of that. The one thing that he should focus on now is his contract with the Houston Texans.

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Where does C.J. Stroud stand in contract talks with the Texans?

Entering his fourth year in Houston, Stroud is currently operating under a fully guaranteed four-year $36.279 million rookie contract. Over his tenure, he threw for 10,876 passing yards, 62 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also holds a 28-18 record, along with two AFC South titles. Impressed with his performance, the Texans picked him for his fifth-year option for $25.904 million.

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“I don’t really think that affects his future,” the Texans’ GM Nick Caserio noted regarding the fifth-year option. “He’s our quarterback. We’ve said that from the beginning. DeMeco [Ryans] and I have both said it. I think that was really more of a procedural thing. I don’t want to say it was a no-brainer, but it was kind of a no-brainer, so we’re glad he’s here. Again, it’s more of a part of the process.”

The QB is now booked with the Texans for the near future. On the other hand, he could also opt for a standard three- to four-year contract extension. But Stroud left that decision entirely up to his agent.

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“I’ll let my agent handle it. If it’s time to do it, then it is,” Stroud stated. “If it’s not, my job is football. So that’s what I focus on, getting better. I think I’ve held my bargain up on that edge. So whatever happens, happens. I’m excited to be a Texan this year, and you know, go from there.”

While C.J. Stroud silences the haircut drama to focus purely on football, his agent handles his looming contract extension with the Houston Texans. Hopefully, things will end better than they did last season.