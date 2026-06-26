“Caitlin Clark Has Changed Our Economy”: Pat McAfee Supports Sophie Cunningham’s Viral Reaction During Fever Game

The Indiana Fever won 86-77 against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. However, the talking point of the game was a showdown between Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and the Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner. For a whole 22 seconds, Cunnigham stared her rival down, with her index finger pointed at her in a clear message. Pat McAfee was all for this viral act, in light of the even more controversial incident that followed on Wednesday night.

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The ESPN Analyst lauded Cunningham, calling it a “perfect response.” During the Monday game, Clark and Bonner exchanged a few words after the Fever star fouled the Phoenix guard. Cunningham intervened and pointed at Bonner, becoming a viral meme. But in their latest matchup, Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas (who is also Bonner’s partner) landed her fist on Clark’s neck in a mix-up, sparking a massive controversy. Once again, Cunningham’s finger-pointing clip started doing the rounds.

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Like many fans, McAfee also took offense.

“This lady, Caitlin Clark, has changed our economy here, changed the buildings, changed downtown. Let’s continue to build on that. Let’s not throw, are we throat punching?

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Fever head coach Stephanie White did not hold back on the officials for not calling this one. After the game, she said that the “cheap [shot]” going uncalled were “absolutely egregious” and “utterly disrespectful.” Clark had to leave the game in the third quarter with a back injury, but it is unclear if Thomas getting her fist on the Indiana star’s neck also played a part. Thomas has been given a one-game suspension.

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The idea behind McAfee’s statement is simple: she’s too big an asset for the WNBA for situations like this to become acceptable. Recently, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy said something similar, warning that if the rough treatment toward Clark keeps happening, it could genuinely hurt the league. He pointed out that attendance, viewership, and money would all take a hit if Clark ever walked away.

WNBA’s TV ratings have never been the same since Clark went pro. Indianapolis Star’s Gregg Doyel pointed out that the minimum salary in the league has jumped from $62,000 to $270,000 after her arrival. On average, paychecks have jumped from a $113,000 to $600,000. The Caitlin Clark effect is the reason why the league is thriving.

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“It turns ugly when people who should know better refuse to admit that nobody else in the WNBA, individually, has done for the league what Clark has done since 2024,” Doyel wrote.

Last year, too, McAfee had come in support of the Indiana star, while the WNBA players were trying to get a better Collective Bargaining Agreement with the league. Clark’s current contract pays her only $70,000, which the analyst regarded as an “embarrassment.”

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“I thought it was a great weekend here in Indianapolis,” he said of the All-Star game last year, which Clark unfortunately missed. “Every place downtown was rented out. There was massive events everywhere.”

It is about time that the league steps up to protect its players better. Or else, the backlash from Caitlin’s fans outside of the WNBA will only grow louder.