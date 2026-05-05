Calais Campbell Breaks Silence After Ravens Return Ahead of 19th NFL Season

Essentials Inside The Story Calais Campbell continues to stun the NFL world at 39 years old.

Campbell previously played with Baltimore Ravens for three seasons.

The first-year head coach Jesse Minter is excited to have the veteran.

While the buzz in the NFL world is still largely centered around the draft and incoming rookies, the Baltimore Ravens continue to make a noise with their roster additions. And what better move than bringing back one of their own? Calais Campbell’s career has been one of the most remarkable success stories in the modern NFL era, and that incredible journey is set to continue this season.

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Speaking to veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson of Exhibit News Network, Campbell expanded on why he chose to return to the Baltimore Ravens for his 19th NFL season.

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“I feel like I have more to give to the game of football. After talking with Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, I feel like I can add some quality value to this team this season. I just love the game and want to have some more fun playing it, and I feel like the Ravens will give me a good chance to play some meaningful games. Hopefully, I can reward them by making some big plays throughout the season,” he said.

Campbell has taken a similarly deliberate approach to selecting which team to play for earlier in his career. As noted by Anderson, when Campbell was a free agent in 2023, he weighed his options carefully when choosing between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. He ultimately signed with Atlanta after Falcons owner Arthur Blank made a persuasive case about the impact he could have on the city of Atlanta and its community.

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Now, three years later, he has made the same choice and agreed to a one‑year contract expected to be in the neighborhood of $5.5 million.

The Ravens are no strangers to Campbell. He spent three seasons with the franchise from 2020 to 2022, where he had 11 sacks but was impactful with 36 quarterback hits as an interior defensive lineman. While the team’s defensive staff and scheme have significantly changed, Campbell does boast of a prior working relationship with general manager Eric DeCosta. So, DeCosta and the Ravens have a great idea of what they’re getting with the vet.

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Campbell brings a glittering résumé to new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter’s defense in 2026. The veteran defensive lineman has played 18 seasons and earned six Pro Bowl selections, including one first-team All-Pro honor and three second-team All-Pro selections. He was also named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Campbell has tallied 960 tackles and 117 sacks through his storied career.

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His production in Arizona last season further shows that Campbell still has plenty left in the tank. He started all 17 games and recorded 6.5 sacks.

While Campbell’s résumé speaks for itself, his return to the Ravens comes at a time when his skill set and experience are exactly what they need.

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Why Calais Campbell fits the Ravens’ defensive needs

The Baltimore Ravens’ defensive unit struggled mightily in 2025 under then-defensive coordinator Zach Orr. It ranked 24th in the league while allowing 354.5 yards per game. That defensive malaise played a significant role in their overall performance last year. The Ravens went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in three years. This ultimately led to the departure of longtime head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons in charge.

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However, with Campbell’s return, HC Jesse Minter is looking forward to a change in scenery.

Imago January 1, 2024: Baltimore Ravens new coach Jesse Minter is the fourth head coach in franchise history at the Under Armour Performance Center. – ZUMAm67_ 20240101_zaf_m67_020 Copyright: xKevinxRichardsonx

“We all know what type of man, person, teammate, and leader that he is. But he’s still a really good player at this age. He’ll really help us. He’ll be great for the young guys, because that’s who Calais is. But I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings on the field. I think he’ll help us both in the run and pass game,” he said.

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Minter highlighting Campbell’s impact on the “young guys” is a key indication of why he can be such a crucial piece for the Ravens heading into the season.

The Ravens’ defensive line was anchored by Nnamdi Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro performer. He appeared in just two games last season due to a serious neck injury. He underwent surgery for that in April. This leaves his availability for the start of the season in serious question. And this also helps underscore the importance of Campbell’s presence.

With Calais Campbell set to enter his 19th season at age 39, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to turn their fortunes under their first-year head coach. This union could be one of the more fascinating storylines to watch this upcoming season.