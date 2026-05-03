Caleb Downs, Drew Allar & Others Overshadow Fernando Mendoza in Rookie Popularity Despite Going No.1 Overall

Fernando Mendoza entered the 2026 NFL Draft boasting several accolades. From winning the Heisman Trophy to leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated 16-0 season, a Big Ten title, and the national championship, Mendoza played a crucial role as QB. This helped him get picked as the number one overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. However, in the fans’ eyes, Mendoza lacks the star power as compared to the other rookies.

What defines a player’s popularity? One key criterion could be the demand for their jerseys. In this regard, Fernando Mendoza has been outperformed by four of his fellow rookie players. According to a post from Fox Sports, which stands as a major broadcasting partner of the NFL, Mendoza has the fifth-best-selling jersey among all 2026 NFL rookies.

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While the exact sales figures have not been revealed, the 22-year-old QB has been overshadowed by his competitors. Leading the pack is Caleb Downs, the No. 11 pick overall of the Dallas Cowboys. He is followed by Jacob Rodriguez, the No. 43 overall selection of the Miami Dolphins, who surprisingly sold the second-most jerseys. Rounding out the top four are Malachi Lawrence, the Cowboys’ No. 23 pick, and Drew Allar, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 76 pick.

In 2018, the NFL entered into a 10-year partnership with Nike and Fanatics, which officially took effect in 2020. Both the sports merchandising companies had different roles under this deal. While Nike stood as the exclusive provider of uniforms, sideline apparel, and practice gear for all 32 NFL teams, Fanatics was responsible for manufacturing and distributing Nike-branded fan merchandise, including replica jerseys and sideline gear.

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The moments after Fernando Mendoza‘s drafting to the Las Vegas Raiders, the 22-year-old QB was reportedly driving high merchandise sales. As such, he reigned as the top-selling athlete across all American sports immediately following his selection. However, the rank among 2026 rookies has shifted as other fanbases began purchasing in massive volumes.

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Do fan bases play a crucial role in driving the sales of an NFL player’s jersey? As it seems, it does. The Dallas Cowboys have consistently racked up the leading numbers when it comes to merchandise sales. But loyal fan bases aren’t built around just big names or promising talents like Mendoza. It stays with consistent performances from the teams. In the last four seasons, the Cowboys and the Dolphins have qualified for the playoff games thrice, while the Raiders have failed to do so even once.

Hence, despite Mendoza’s accolades and quality as a player, he lost the popularity contest to fellow rookie stars. However, the 22-year-old has come to understand the real challenges he will face as he begins his rookie NFL season. As a result, Mendoza is prepared to miss out on certain activities to focus on training and building camaraderie with his Raiders teammates.

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Fernando Mendoza gets honest about the invitation to the White House

In 16 games, Mendoza racked up 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, leading his team to a dominating triumph. Now, as part of a long-standing tradition, President Donald Trump has invited the Hoosiers to the White House to celebrate their victory.

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However, Mendoza apparently declined to attend the event scheduled for May 11 due to a scheduling conflict.

“I believe May 11th is the first day of OTAs, but if I’m not mistaken… If it is on the first day of OTAs, like I said, I’m at the bottom of the totem pole here,” said Mendoza. “I’ve got to prove myself. I can’t describe this. I’m not a big official. I don’t have a calendar. But I just wouldn’t. As a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look. And I want to try to best serve my teammates. And I don’t know if that would be an accomplishment or a goal. Although it would be a goal.”

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The OTAs (Organized Team Activities) are voluntary workout sessions in the NFL used to teach playbooks, build team chemistry, and evaluate rookies and veterans. The Las Vegas Raiders will host their OTAs on May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, and June 1-4.

An invitation to go to the White House is an honor only champions receive. The Raiders will be glad to see the commitment from Mendoza and will be hoping the QB’s work ethic helps him earn a lot of success in his rookie season.

The Raiders finished the 2025 season with a 3-14 record. Not just that, they ranked as the bottom-most team when it came to offensive plays with 245.2 average yards and 25 touchdowns. Heading into the 2026 season, the team would surely look to improve on that front. With veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins likely set to start and Mendoza as the backup, it will be intriguing to see how the Raiders’ performance unfolds.