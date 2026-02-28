Caleb Downs Follows in Fernando Mendoza’s Footsteps After Sending Clear Message to All 32 NFL Teams

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs 2 runs during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairns/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_26747984

Essentials Inside The Story Caleb Downs' decision stands in contrast to his Buckeyes teammates Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese.

Reason behind Downs' decision is unclear as of now.

What's clear, however, is Downs' faith in himself to transform the game.

Just days ago, it became official that Fernando Mendoza will not take part in the throwing session at the NFL Combine. The projected No. 1 overall pick chose not to throw on Feb. 28 during the quarterback drills because he wants comfort and timing with familiar targets. Now, Caleb Downs has taken a similar path, as the star safety is also stepping back from combine workouts.

“S Caleb Downs won’t workout at the combine,” ESPN NFL Draft Analyst and Insider Matt Miller reported.

Shortly after, NFL Media’s Stacey Dales added that the 2026 draft class’s top safety prospect plans to complete all of his testing at Ohio State’s Pro Day later this spring. In other words, this was not a last-minute rumor.

However, his choice stands in contrast to several of his Buckeyes defensive teammates. Linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese both competed in on-field drills in Indianapolis. Reese skipped the jumps but handled most of the other tests. Meanwhile, Styles delivered a historic performance that drew comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson’s combine showing out of Georgia Tech in 2007.

That kind of buzz only highlights how different Downs’ approach really is. Even so, the reason behind Downs’ decision remains unclear as of now.

Mendoza skipped the combine to share the spotlight with his former teammates. Reports indicate the former Hoosier quarterback will throw to wide receivers Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr., and E.J. Williams Jr., along with tight ends Riley Nowakowski and Holden Staes. Running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black are also expected to participate at Indiana’s Pro Day.

Indiana’s Pro Day is set for April 1 at Mellencamp Pavilion in Bloomington.

As for Downs, he recently addressed whether Mendoza’s choice could impact his own draft stock and made his stance clear.

Caleb Downs pushes back on positional doubts

This year, several teams are locked in on quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza because of clear needs under center. Naturally, that spotlight makes it harder for a safety to enter the No. 1 overall conversation. Still, Caleb Downs sends a firm message to all 32 NFL teams that his impact outweighs any label.

“At the end of the day, it’s not safety; it’s who affects the game,” Downs said when Rich Eisen asked if his position as safety affected his draft chances.

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

“You can affect the game in a lot of different ways. And I think if you watch my film, you’ll see that I’m affecting the game in the box. In the deep part of the field. Sometimes on special teams, whatever it takes. So yeah, I feel confident in my abilities at any point in any situation. Whatever position I get put in, it’ll have to work out,” Downs added.

Historically, safeties rarely hear their names early on draft night. The New York Jets selected Jamal Adams sixth overall in 2017, while the Kansas City Chiefs chose Eric Berry fifth in 2010, the last safety taken inside the top five. Clearly, the climb is steep. However, modern defenses now ask safeties to do far more than clean up plays downfield, and Downs has those capabilities.

In 2025, Downs lined up everywhere. He logged 214 snaps in the box, 226 at free safety, 134 in the slot, 34 on the defensive line, and nine at corner. That flexibility helped Ohio State allow just 219.1 yards per game.

As the Jim Thorpe Award winner, he looks like a movable chess piece who can disrupt elite offenses. For now, he stays focused at the Combine and trusts his tape.

“At the end of the day, my film is what it is, and they’ll make a decision based on that,” Downs concluded.

Now, the league must decide how much that impact truly matters.