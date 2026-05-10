Caleb Downs Isn’t Giving Up on the Cowboys Jersey Goal as the Rookie’s Father Confirms Plans

The Dallas Cowboys have a true star in their defense this year in rookie Caleb Downs. He has been an elite performer right since his freshman days at college, and is expected to operate on the same level in the NFL as well. But now that he’s here, he will have to start from ground zero and chase that greatness again. Part of this is being reflected in the safety/cornerback’s plans to reclaim his already-famous jersey number.

Downs wore the No. 2 throughout his collegiate career. The high number doesn’t mean that he was granted a better status in the team, by any means. But people saw the number as proof of the value he brought to the team, to the kind of player he was. They had hoped to see him as No. 2 in Dallas as well, since rookie players do get assigned singular digits early on in their debut season. But Downs was given No. 18, which many felt wasn’t what he deserved.

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Soon after, the Cowboys pivoted and gave him the No. 13 jersey, which is also available on the team’s official store. But according to Dallas insider Jeff Cavanaugh, Caleb Downs is still planning to reclaim No. 2 this season.

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“Gary Downs [Caleb’s father] tells us Caleb is wearing 13 for the OTAs but he believes they’re efforting to get #2. Dominos have to fall,” he posted on X.

The No. 2 is currently worn by veteran cornerback Cobie Durant. Downs said nothing much about this topic except that they are “going to see what happens.” It will be tough for him to get Durant to give up the number. But if Downs is adamant on wearing No. 2, the Cowboys will have to work something out with the senior player, or use their prerogative to take it from Durant. But Caleb Downs has never expressed discontent about being 18 or 13.

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13 isn’t a bad number either. Dallas fans will remember Dante Fowler wearing it. Before it was given to Downs, free agency-signee Sam Howell was assigned No. 13. Now, the QB is No. 16.

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It’s completely normal for rookies to get jersey numbers different from what they wore in college. They might be retired by teams, or active players will more or less be wearing it. But the Cowboys might be inclined towards making this change, because Caleb Downs is already bringing them a lot of gains.

Caleb Downs’ rookie jersey is the league’s best-selling after the draft

The former Ohio State star is yet to take a snap in the NFL, but he’s already showing what he’s worth. After Downs was initially given the No. 18, jerseys with his name and this number flew off the racks, making it the best-selling rookie jersey this year. He’s beaten No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in this stat, who sits at No. 5. If this is the turnout with Caleb Downs as No. 18, jerseys with No. 2 would barely last the first week of the drop.

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Plus, it gives a chance to fans who have already bought this jersey, and the No. 13 version, to sell them at an even higher value if Downs becomes No. 2. The team could itself make use of this avenue. The current jersey is priced at $149.99.

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The reason why 2 is special for Caleb Downs is that it represents the two most important things in his life. One is his faith, and the other is his family. Having the number on his chest meant that he could always be reminded of them when he was on the field. But Caleb Downs doesn’t really care about what jersey he gets to wear for his debut in the NFL. As long as he plays well and carves out a place for himself, any number is set to be iconic if Caleb Downs is wearing it.