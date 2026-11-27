The Chicago Bears pulled off a miraculous 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions in the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day game. The Bears trailed the Lions in the first three quarters, but a final-minute touchdown pass turned things around. Despite the win, the Bears fans were more concerned than happy. The reason? Caleb Williams going out to get an X-ray after the game.

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An injury to Williams would certainly put a damper on the 9-2 Bears. Thankfully, the quarterback revealed that there wasn’t much to worry about.

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“I ended up falling, and just fell weird in this area [pointed around his chest and abdomen area],” Williams said of his X-ray in the postgame press conference, when the reporters asked him about his health. “Nothing showed up on it, on the scans. Just a bruise.”

Back in September 2026, during a Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Caleb Williams suffered a grade two hamstring strain. He had to be carted off the field. It kept him on the sideline for three games.

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The Bears lost that game against the Vikings. They won their Week 3 meeting against the Eagles and Week 4 clash with the Jets, but lost again in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. Williams returned in the Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and the Bears have been winning ever since. Right now, Williams has brought the Bears to a six-game winning streak.

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Caleb Williams was the reason behind the Bears’ win over the Lions

The Bears were trailing 35-32 in the final few minutes of the game. After each team spent one drive without any scores, Williams pushed through on the Bears’ last drive of the game. They had exhausted all of their timeouts and were still behind the Lions in the final seconds. But with just about three seconds left on the clock, Williams threw a six-yard pass to Rome Odunze during a third-and-goal at Detroit’s six-yard line. It was the touchdown pass that pushed the Bears to a 39-35 win.

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Through the game, Williams completed 30-of-44 passes and covered 345 passing yards to score two touchdowns. He threw no interceptions. That led the Bears to end the game with a total of 458 yards on offense.

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This performance made the Chicago Bears the third NFL franchise to go from at least an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to securing a win on Thanksgiving Day. Surprisingly, the Bears did the same against the Lions back in 1980. Before that, the New York Titans (now the NY Jets) defeated the Denver Broncos after trailing behind them by thirteen points in the fourth quarter on Thanksgiving in 1962.

However, Caleb Williams was still worried and conscious about his injuries.

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Previous injury made the Bears quarterback conscious

Talking to the media during a press conference in the Bears’ bye week, Williams opened up on his hamstring injury. He didn’t really feel like he was playing through an injury. But he believed that he’d have to stay conscious around the injury for the rest of the season and continue with the rehabilitation and treatment throughout the week.

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“Once you have a severe injury like that and you come back, you have to, and you didn’t have it before, you have to keep consistently doing rehab over and over again,” Williams weighed in on the injury problems. “Throughout the weeks, be able to just keep it strong and keep it up to date and make it stronger to get back to where it was. Because it takes a while, whether you get surgery or whether you don’t get surgery and you just tear something, or even just overworking something.

“Do the rehabs, do the massages, do all the needling and all these different things to be able to make sure that I can go. And it’s not being overworked or anything like that, but just being able to focus on it throughout the weeks.”

With clean X-rays confirming just a bruise, Bears fans can celebrate Thursday’s win without worrying about Williams’ health. Sitting alone atop the NFC North at 9-2, Williams and the Bears are getting ready for the Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.