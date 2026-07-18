Caleb Williams, Cam Heyward, and Others Unite Against NFL Turf Fields After FIFA World Cup on Grass

FIFA forced the turf-to-grass swap in NFL stadiums, a move players had been demanding for many years. But the World Cup is drawing to a close, and some stadiums have already begun switching back to artificial surfaces. However, players aren’t letting go of the matter right away.

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The hashtag #WorthTheCost has been trending on X lately. Several NFL players are advocating for the natural grass to stay. Figures like Cam Heyward, Caleb Williams, Zaire Franklin, and Laremy Tunsil have raised their voices.

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“We know grass is possible because we’ve seen stadiums make the change,” Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen shared on X. “Players are #WorthTheCost.”

This comes after the NFL Players Association urged the league to stick to natural grass fields.

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“We have seen the meaningful investments made to meet the standard for international athletes and global events,” the NFLPA said. “NFL players — who regularly compete on these fields help fund these stadiums and whose work makes the league what it is today — deserve the same commitment to quality grass fields.”

After collecting injury records between 2013 and 2018, the NFLPA found that players sustained more leg, knee, foot, and ankle injuries when playing on artificial turf than on natural grass. The data specifically revealed that athletes suffered 28% more non-contact lower-body injuries on artificial turf. There was also a 32% increase in knee injuries and 69% more foot and ankle injuries on turf.

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However, historically, the league has been reluctant to heed the players’ demands. Last year, NFL field director Nick Pappas argued that there are different logistics behind maintaining the fields for the two sports. He claimed that the soccer fields are smaller than NFL fields, and the physicality of football puts more pressure on the grass. Hence, according to Pappas, the grass system that worked for the 2026 World Cup might not hold fast for an NFL schedule.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, said that he doesn’t believe that it’s any safer to play on grass. He argued that turf improves the economics and that, in turn, benefits the players. The AT&T Stadium, aka Jerryland, was one of the 11 NFL stadiums that switched to natural grass for the World Cup.

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Grass naturally absorbs impact and prevents cleats from getting dangerously stuck in the ground during sudden changes of direction. Remember Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tear in 2023? It happened at MetLife Stadium, which has an artificial surface. Last year, New York Giants’ Malik Nabers also injured his ACL over there.

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Here’s a look at a few who now want the NFL to keep the grass surfaces.

Caleb Williams, Cam Heyward, and others line up for the grass fields

“WHY CAN’T WE HAVE THIS TOO? #WorthTheCost,” Caleb Williams demanded through a post on X.

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“If stadiums can make grass work for the World Cup, they can make it work for NFL players. We’re #WorthTheCost,” Solomon Thomas and Laremy Tunsil wrote on X.

“The cost of doing nothing is paid for by players’ bodies. Make grass mandatory. We’re #WorthTheCost,” Franklin added.

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Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor wrote, “Natural grass isn’t out of reach. Prioritizing players shouldn’t be either! We’re #WorthTheCost.”

“We’ve made it clear that we prefer grass fields. We know it’s better on our bodies. And clearly, we know it’s possible based on everything that went into putting down grass fields for the World Cup in each stadium,” George Kittle had shared in June on Instagram. “At this point, it comes down to the NFL making it a priority and choosing to invest in us as players, because our bodies are our business, which they get to capitalize on!”

Kittle is working his way back this season after tearing his Achilles tendon last season.

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As the World Cup concludes, the NFL is facing an incredibly unified workforce that is no longer willing to accept the physical toll of artificial turf. The players have seen exactly what is possible when money is no object. They are demanding that their own health and safety finally be deemed worth the cost.