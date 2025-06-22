Caleb Williams Is Already on Thin Ice as Bears QB Lays Down Future Plan to Ben Johnson – Report

“Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football,” is what Caleb Williams said while declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. Almost every scout and analyst had him pegged as the best quarterback in his draft class. The hype was real, and the Chicago Bears bought in completely, using their pick to make him the face of their future. But reality didn’t quite follow the script. What was supposed to be a fresh beginning quickly unraveled, and the promise of transformation gave way to setbacks and growing pains. The plan was there—the execution, not so much.

Rather than stepping into the spotlight and thriving, the former college standout struggled to find his footing. What followed was a tough stretch marked by growing pains, inconsistency, and the weight of expectations that never quite matched the on-field results. The season ended with a dismal 5-12 record—a far cry from the turnaround fans had hoped for.

In a league as unforgiving and fast-moving as the NFL, there’s little room for extended grace periods. Now, all eyes are on Caleb Williams. If he wants to rewrite the narrative and prove he’s the franchise savior Chicago envisioned, he’ll need to bring something extraordinary to the table this season. Well, this is exactly what an article shared by PFF also suggests. According to the PFF passing grade, Williams was given a 63.5 PFF passing, putting him at 29th out of 32 quarterbacks who took at least 300 dropbacks. A strong leap forward from Caleb Williams could completely transform Chicago’s offense, unlocking its full potential and turning it into a real threat.

But if he falters, the disappointment will be hard to ignore, especially considering the talent around him. With the weapons he has at his disposal, any struggles are bound to spark questions and stir frustration about whether the former No. 1 pick is truly living up to the hype. Now, Caleb Williams steps into a fresh chapter under the leadership of Ben Johnson.

Known for his brilliance as an offensive mind during his time with the Detroit Lions, Johnson arrives in Chicago as the new head coach with a mission to breathe life back into the Bears’ offense. His arrival has sparked optimism across the franchise, offering a sense of direction that’s been missing for years, with Williams also sharing the enthusiasm.

Caleb Williams is hopeful of a revival under Ben Johnson

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson aren’t just thinking short-term—they’re looking to build something lasting in Chicago. During a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York, the Bears’ rookie quarterback opened up about his growing connection with the team’s new head coach. Williams spoke about how the two have been working closely throughout the offseason, laying the foundation for a strong relationship both on and off the field. It’s clear they’re not just focused on immediate results—they’re trying to build a partnership that can carry the franchise forward for years to come.

Williams, while speaking to Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media, shared his honest opinion on his relationship. He said, “Ben Johnson is great and it’s not just Ben Johnson. We have a young staff slash old staff and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It’s been awesome. Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me. He’s tough and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him.”

The team is counting on Ben Johnson to bring the kind of long-term stability the Bears have been searching for—and to finally unleash the explosive offense that’s eluded Chicago for decades. It’s a goal that carries weight for the former No. 1 overall pick, who’s entering his second NFL season with the pressure to deliver already mounting.

Williams knows the expectations are high, but with Johnson at the helm, he’s hopeful they can change the narrative. Ben Johnson, widely respected as one of the NFL’s top offensive minds, was brought on board in January after the Bears parted ways with Matt Eberflus midway through a disappointing 5-12 season in 2024. The move signaled a fresh direction for the franchise—one centered on creativity, consistency, and finally tapping into the offensive firepower that’s long been missing in Chicago. Hopefully, he can turn around the form of Caleb Williams for the upcoming season and help his team win.

