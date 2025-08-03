Caleb Williams Relentlessly Harassed by Bears Fans After Faltering in Training Camp

The Chicago Bears’ August 2 training camp session offered several encouraging flashes from Caleb Williams, including a highlight-reel touchdown during a simulated two-minute drill. But it wasn’t that throw or any of the other ups (or downs, for that matter) that lit up social media. Instead, a much less flattering moment from a practice drill has gone viral, receiving sharp reactions from some fans.

In a two-minute drill late in practice, Williams faced a heavy blitz and scrambled right, throwing a 17-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet near the back corner of the end zone. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle called it a clear example of Williams’ ability to evade the rush and make plays outside the pocket, a skill that stood out during his USC career. But on the next snap, from the 10-yard line with under 15 seconds left, Williams attempted a quick slant to DJ Moore that sailed behind the receiver. Cornerback Nahshon Wright intercepted the pass in the end zone. In another red-zone sequence earlier, Williams completed only one pass in four attempts under pressure, including a sack by Montez Sweat. These inconsistencies under high stakes persisted through the session.

The 2024 No. 1 pick threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions, marking the fifth-best single-season performance by a Bears quarterback. While those numbers showed promise, accuracy remained a major concern. Williams finished his rookie season with a 62.5% completion rate, ranking 31st among 36 qualified NFL quarterbacks—below the league average of 65.3%. His completion percentage on intermediate throws (10+ yards) was just 35.6%, placing him near the bottom of quarterbacks since 2000 with similar volume. The Bears’ head coach, Ben Johnson, has stressed the need for sharper mechanics and raised expectations with a 70% completion rate goal in camp. Against this backdrop, every drill and rep carries increased scrutiny, and Williams’ frustration during a recent accuracy drill has only intensified the spotlight.

In a drill designed to test quarterback accuracy, Williams was tasked with throwing footballs into a small target basket roughly 15 yards away. The pressure was on to deliver consistent, precise throws in quick succession. Williams missed three of his first four attempts, visibly frustrated with each miss. After the third consecutive miss, he let out an audible yell and abruptly walked away from the drill. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman highlighted that display of emotion through an X post, stating: “Heartbreaking: Caleb Williams was extremely upset at himself after missing his throw into the basket at training camp. Very few players care enough about each rep to rage quit over a practice drill. You can just see the pain on his face.”

Williams quickly regained composure and completed all four throws in his next turn. Still, it was the earlier moment captured in the now viral video and how it was presented by Dov that fans have fixated on.

Bears supporters rip into Caleb Williams

Some fans criticized NFL reporter Dov Kleiman’s description of the moment as “heartbreaking.” Comments like “Heartbreaking?? PULEEEEZ..” and “‘Heartbreaking,’ man, shut up. This is fairly embarrassing” expressed frustration at what they saw as overdramatizing a routine practice error.

Others mocked Williams’ well-known habit of wearing nail polish, with jokes such as “It’s either that or he chipped a nail and has to re-polish them,” and “Maybe he needs more nail polish on his right hand … 😁,” linking his preference of experimenting with different colors and designs— which he changes weekly, to perceived distractions during practice.

Several fans focused directly on Williams’ performance, expressing doubts about his form and energy. Comments included “He sucks obviously. Looks like he’s tired,” “I know this is bait but that was actually terrible lol. He didn’t hit a single one 💀,” and “It seems like he knows there was no point that he could have made these throws.” Another blunt reaction read, “Bro, you gotta stop,” signaling impatience with his ongoing accuracy issues.

Williams’ ongoing accuracy struggles aren’t just for metrics or viral videos, they’re a sign of the work he must do if he’s going to live up to the high hopes the Bears, their coach, and the fans have for him this season.