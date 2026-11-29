Caleb Williams still admires his college football days with head coach Lincoln Riley, and amid Riley leading the USC Trojans to a huge win, the Chicago Bears quarterback didn’t shy away from taking shots at the UCLA Bruins as their College Football Playoff hopes got ruined.

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“Hmmmm. Pack it up,” Williams wrote, while also adding “BTA FTFO” to his Instagram story, with BTA meaning “Belt to A**” and FTFO meaning “Fight The F*** On,” as the USC Trojans defeated the Bruins 45-10 on Saturday.

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Both teams had something to prove as they entered the game. While the Bruins wanted to make a statement with their 11th win of the season, further clearing their chances of a playoff spot, the Trojans had ideas to make them wait more.

Coach Riley and USC players were eager to show that they had the guts to take on UCLA, and they did that in a dominating fashion.

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“I doubt there’s been a bigger top-10 victory on the road anywhere in college football this year,” Riley said. “Coming here on the road in the last game and really blowing out a top-10 team in the country is a pretty big statement. I don’t believe there’s 12 better teams [in the country] but the committee has some tough decisions to make. We probably made it a little tougher today.”

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Williams, who played quarterback for the Trojans from 2022 to 2023, winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy and All-American honor, has had a deep connection with Riley, with him being Williams’ coach during his three-year college career, including his freshman season at Oklahoma.

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Williams was having a rough rookie season after getting drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, he went 5-12 in the end. But one man still showed him support.

“Lincoln Riley called me the other day, just wanted to talk to me, check in and things like that. It’s something that he told me my freshman year, when I wasn’t in a position that I wanted to be in, which was I wasn’t starting at the time. He told me to keep going,” Williams said. “At that time, I didn’t necessarily know what those two words meant. I wanted more than that. I wanted to hear a little bit more than that, and that’s all he told me, and I use those words to this day.”

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It’s evident why the Bears’ starting quarterback still watches college football games, even in the midst of a hectic NFL schedule. It’s just that love for USC and Riley that is still going strong with him to this day. Earlier this month, Williams talked about how Riley’s “be decisive” advice to him that he gave during his USC football days is still instilled in him during difficult games.

One such difficult game Williams had to go through was the 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he threw four interceptions. The stat was out of character for Williams, who had the same number of interceptions in 11 previous games.

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But he bounced back, recording his third 300-plus-yard game, including two touchdowns, one of which was a winning touchdown in a 39-35 win over the division rivals, the Detroit Lions. Williams threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rome Odunze, who used every bit of his 6-foot-3 body frame to catch the ball.

“I’ve learned this over my career so far,” Williams said. “Yes, you go through reads, and he [Odunze] ran a great route. He did everything right. Held my eyes down the middle, took the right drop, O-line blocked well, running back, all of that. But late in games, you go to matchups. Late in games, you go to your guys. And I think that was just one of those moments that I felt good. I told Rome that I was going to keep coming back to him.

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With the crucial division win over the Lions, the Bears now top the NFC North with a 9-2 record, edging closer to the NFC No. 1 seed. The Bears will now play the Jacksonville Jaguars, another playoff-spot-hungry team with a record of 7-3.