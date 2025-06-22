Caleb Williams to Break 13YO Curse With Ben Johnson as Bears QB Turns On Ex-Coach

The Chicago Bears are tired of being the NFL’s ‘what if?’ team. For over a decade, they’ve cycled through coaches and QBs like spare parts, never finding the right fit. Since firing Lovie Smith in 2012, it’s been the same story. Promising talent, shaky systems, and playoff dreams fizzling out before Halloween. Even when they stumbled into gems like Justin Fields, the pieces never quite clicked. But something feels different this time.

With Ben Johnson—the league’s most sought-after coaching mind—now calling the shots, the Bears aren’t just hoping for change; they’re building it. QB Caleb Williams, the most hyped prospect since Peyton Manning, isn’t just another arm. He’s the centerpiece of a culture shift. And if his early days with Johnson are any indication, Chicago might finally have the duo to break their 13-year curse.

Since Lovie Smith, only Matt Nagy (34-31) has a winning record. However, his 0-2 playoff record over that time still points to a disappointing time in charge. None of the others – Marc Trestman (13-19), John Fox (14-34), Matt Eberflus (14-32), or Thomas Brown (1-4) – have a winning record or a playoff appearance. The Bears’ last playoff win came in 2011, and they only have 4 Ws in the playoffs this century. Chicago is high on optimism that Ben Johnson, who oversaw a 15-2 2024 regular season for Detroit, will snap that streak. Wait until you hear how Williams describes their connection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not the usual coach-QB talk. These two are rewriting the playbook on how Bears football should feel. Recently, during Franchise Faces—Kay Adams’ show featuring NFL stars like the Manning brothers and young QBs, Caleb Williams gave Bears fans their first real glimpse of the Ben Johnson era. When pressed about Chicago’s new vibe, the rookie couldn’t hide his excitement.

AD

Williams lit up, describing Johnson’s mix of old-school grit and new-school connection, “Ben Johnson’s great. And it’s not just Ben Johnson—we have a young staff, slash old staff… He uses some choice words every day towards me, but he’s tough. And I love him; he’s awesome.” The nugget that mattered most? “We’re building this bond to last a while.” For a franchise that’s burned through coaches and QBs since the Lovie Smith days, that’s the antidote to the 13-year curse. Williams knows the history (year after year… in and out), but his lunch meetings with Johnson and the staff’s energy suggest this time might be different.

Side note: Perhaps that was part of the reason his dad tried to steer him away from the Bears and towards the Vikes instead?

No guarantees in the NFL, but for the first time in over a decade, Chicago’s QB sounds like he’s got the right coach and the right mindset to break the cycle. This fresh energy under Ben Johnson highlights just how stale things had become under Matt Eberflus’ regime. While Williams never outright criticizes the former coach, his enthusiasm for Johnson’s approach speaks volumes. Especially when compared to the disjointed Bears offenses of recent years.

Caleb Williams names the biggest change in Chicago

The difference between ‘then’ and ‘now’ for Caleb Williams isn’t subtle—it’s night and day. When asked about the biggest change under Ben Johnson, the Bears QB didn’t just praise his new coach; he painted a picture of everything Eberflus’ regime wasn’t. “It starts with our head guy,” Williams said, his tone shifting. “He’s detailed, he’s sharp, he cares for his players. He’s there in meetings. He makes it fun.” The contrast to last season’s 5-12 slog, where Chicago’s offense ranked 26th in EPA/play and failed to hit 30 points for 11 straight games.

Eberflus’ tenure collapsed under predictable flaws. Stale schemes, a leaky O-line (68 sacks allowed), and a culture that drained the joy from the facility. Williams’ description of Johnson’s approach (“super serious about football… but he also makes it enjoyable”) reads like a direct rebuttal. The new coach’s track record backs it up—his Lions offenses averaged 33.2 points (1st in NFL) last year while Williams was running for his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with actual protection under center Drew Dalman, guard Jonah Jackson, and tackle Joe Thuney, and weapons like TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III, Williams isn’t just surviving—he’s the fulcrum. “A bunch of these guys know you’re spending eight, nine, ten, eleven hours in the facility,” he noted, stressing how Johnson’s blend of jokes and accountability cuts through the grind. For a QB who endured Eberflus’ disconnect, that balance isn’t just refreshing; it’s the foundation Chicago’s been missing since Lovie Smith left.

The stats tell one story. Williams’ relief tells another. After a rookie year where the Bears’ offense felt like homework, Johnson’s making it feel like football again. And that shift might be what finally breaks the curse.