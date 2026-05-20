California Governor Intervened To Remove Homeless Encampment Outside Marshawn Lynch’s Family Home

Essentials Inside The Story The homeless encampment had 311 other requests filed before Marshawn Lynch’s.

The California governor and Marshawn Lynch go way back.

Explore what the former Seattle Seahawks player did for the homeless.

Marshawn Lynch may be retired from the gridiron, but his star power remains just as strong. So when news of the homeless encampment outside his family home, an issue that had persisted for nearly two years, reached one of the most powerful offices in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s, immediate action was expected, and that is exactly what happened.

The San Francisco Chronicle recently obtained a leaked text message from former Mayor Sheng Thao’s chief of staff, Leigh Hanson, claiming that the Governor’s office pressured officials to address the homeless encampments in Oakland. It appeared that Lynch’s request garnered more attention than the 311 other requests to clear the Grove-Shafter Freeway area.

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“I got a call from the Governor’s office regarding a number of RVs that are parked out in front of Marshawn Lynch’s family home,” the text from May 28, 2024, read. “The Governor’s office is requesting our support to help resolve the issues in a timely manner.”

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Just four days later, Leigh Hanson pressed then Oakland officials Jestin Johnson and G. Harold Duffey to act, emphasizing Gavin Newsom’s request. Soon after, the city offered to send animal control and establish an emergency encampment enclosure.

On June 7, officials suggested coordinating with the city’s fire department for emergencies in case the encampments began posing threats to public safety. They would also have to waive the city policy requiring a 72-hour notice before such closures. That is where the discussion on the matter ended.

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Despite pressure from higher-ups, the resolution remained slow. It was later revealed that the encampment had relocated on its own to nearby parking lots under the state transportation department’s control by August 2024. Marshawn Lynch declined to comment on the matter. But Gavin Newsom’s office stated that officials routinely pushed former Mayor Sheng Thao to address the encampments, while Thao’s office moved slowly.

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This was possible because of Marshawn Lynch’s close association with Gavin Newsom. The two are co-hosts of the Politickin’ podcast, and the governor has repeatedly supported Lynch over the years. Back in 2012, he even called Roger Goodell to vouch for the running back when he faced potential disciplinary action following a DUI arrest.

“For Gavin to be the second-most powerful person in California and (still) talk to a kid from Oakland and help me learn about business, it tells you what kind of character he has,” Lynch once praised Newsom.

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Nevertheless, Newsom’s office took several steps to manage homelessness in the state. The California Highway Patrol took responsibility for providing public support during encampment removal. The Office of Emergency Services took control of the logistics and resource procurement. The Department of Housing and Community Development was in charge of housing and supporting the homeless. The Health and Human Services supported bringing healthcare to the camps. And the Interagency Council on Homelessness guided the officials on how to.

But how did Lynch help in this crusade?

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Marshawn Lynch took an interesting step to help the homeless

Long before he stepped away from the gridiron, former Seattle Seahawks superstar co-founded the Fam 1st Family Foundation in 2011 to empower underprivileged youth. Lynch recognized the unique challenges that the city’s kids face and used his platform to help them out.

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USA Today via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) speaks with offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

In 2018, he began the ‘Phones for the Homeless’ initiative. Partnering with Beast Mobile, an affordable cell phone service company that he helped launch, Lynch and his team distributed 3,000 free smartphones equipped with three months of complimentary service to the unhoused individuals in Oakland and Seattle.

Lynch recognized a massive, overlooked hurdle in the daily fight against homelessness: a complete lack of consistent communication. Without a reliable phone number, unhoused individuals face nearly impossible odds when applying for jobs, following up on housing applications, or trying to contact emergency services.

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Furthermore, city officials often struggle to track and communicate with the housing-insecure demographic to relay critical resource information that could literally save lives.

Even amid the controversy over special access and political intervention, Marshawn Lynch’s relationship with homelessness in California has never been one-dimensional. He has also tried to be part of the solution.