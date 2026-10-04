Calls Grow for NFL Investigation Into Joey Porter Jr. as Cowboys’ Debut Looms Despite Back Injury Concerns

Joey Porter Jr. is now in line to make his Dallas Cowboys debut against the Houston Texans on Sunday. His return, after many weeks of being ‘injured’ when he was in the Pittsburgh Steelers camp before he was traded, has raised many eyebrows.

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According to Jordan Schultz, Porter Jr. will be available to play against the Houston Texans. He is not on the injury report.

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer even laid out a plan for him.

“I think stack a second day [Friday] is the key,” Schottenheimer said. “Go out there and do what he did [Thursday], which was really impressive. It’s not just the understanding of what we do, the communication, which we all know is a big thing. I think we’ve got a really good plan that if he does play, where we will use him and what that will look like.”

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Porter played no games for Pittsburgh, including the preseason. He had been put on the PUP list, with what the Steelers claimed was a back injury. He was taken off the list later on, and CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported before the Patriots game kickoff that Porter was cleared.

And since there was also the contract issue being worked on, the injury reportage didn’t sit well with fans.

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Porter was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Steelers. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the cornerback turned down a contract extension from Pittsburgh that would have paid him slightly more than $27 million per year.

But now that Porter is on a new team, things have changed drastically. In his latest presser, he also said that he “definitely” felt disrespected by the Steelers during these contract negotiations.

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So, now him suddenly being available for the Texans game is raising doubts in fans’ eyes.

NFL should investigate Joey Porter Jr and his agent for faking a back injury. #Steelers #NFL,” the Blitzburgh page shared on X.

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“He blatantly faked an injury,” one fan wrote. “The NFL constantly talks about the integrity of the game and protecting the shield. He should be suspended w/o pay for at least 4 games.”

“Yea OK. They will get right on that. The NFLPA would not allow that,” another fan commented.

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“How could they not [investigate]?” one fan wrote. “If they allow guys to start faking injuries that could cause chaos.”

The suspicion comes from the very sudden turn of events between Porter Jr. not playing against the Browns and getting ready to play against the Texans. That’s why this fan added, “100%” for the inquiry.

“That’s what I’ve been saying,” another fan wrote.

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When Porter does take the field for the Cowboys, it sure is going to have some more reactions from Steelers fans.