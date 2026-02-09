Calls Mount Against Bad Bunny as Super Bowl LX Halftime Performer Allegedly Disrespects National Anthem

As Super Bowl LX preparations heat up, Bad Bunny stepped onto the field to deliver what many expected to be a massive halftime performance. However, amid the buildup, a concerning post surfaced online. It was alleged that the global star disrespected the National Anthem, which immediately shifted the focus away from football and toward controversy.

A fan shared a video on X and wrote, “Bad Bunny disrespect our National Anthem by not standing and he wants us to watch his halftime show? Nope.”

As a result, that single post gained traction quickly and fueled calls for the NFL to reconsider its halftime choice.

However, the claim did not hold up under scrutiny. The video in question did not come from an NFL event at all. Instead, it originated from the New York Yankees’ playoff game on October 8, 2025. So was Bad Bunny caught sitting down during the National Anthem at a New York Yankees game?

No, that’s not true. In fact, videos circulating on social media show Bad Bunny seated during the last verse of “God Bless America,” not the American National Anthem, which is “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Therefore, while outrage mounted quickly, the context tells a very different story and directly challenges the narrative driving the backlash. And many fans also know that.

“Good thing this wasn’t today and it’s not the National Anthem 😂” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “It was months ago, a baseball game, and not the National Anthem.”

This is a developing story…