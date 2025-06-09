Calls Mount Against Brian Schottenheimer’s Culture After Cowboys HC Praised Micah Parsons’ Absence

Does the Dallas Cowboys need a culture change? Well, all Cowboys Nation has been desperately wanting is a Super Bowl win after 1996. And this season, Brian Schottenheimer will be leading the way. In fact, the HC has already started doing that. Schottenheimer isn’t just focused on winning; he’s trying to build a culture as well. “We’ve spoken very openly about trying to create one of the greatest cultures in professional sports,” shared Brian during the team’s OTAs. Hence, to do that, the HC brought a little fun for the team.

A writer for the Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Loree, recently posted a video on his X featuring the Cowboys squad pulling off some dance moves. In the video, several Cowboys players and their families can be seen doing a traditional Greek dance. Brandon captioned the post, “Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer is literally bringing culture to the QB room.”

The video also showed Coach Brian himself, QB Dak Prescott trying to contribute while holding his older daughter, Joe Milton completely stealing the show with his moves, and many more. As Loree added, “Schotty, Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, Will Grier, Steve Shimko, and their families spent time learning traditional Greek dancing.” In addition, Milton’s moves compelled the players and their families to cheer on him by plate-smashing. No doubt, the video showed a fun side of the Dallas Stars during the offseason. They were clearly enjoying their time!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Micah Parsons, too, had impressed Coach Brian with his recent moves. Not the dance moves, though! We all know that lately, a lot of NFL players have jumped on the ‘just calling to say goodnight’ trend. Cowboys star rusher Parsons joined in too, calling his teammates and his HC, Brian Schottenheimer. But when Micah called Brian, the conversation took a different turn, as the coach appreciated the edge rusher for the way he’s handling his contract situation.

“I know this is weird for everybody, man, but look, you’re handling everything the right way, bro, and this thing is going to get worked out,” said Schottenheimer. Parsons is still waiting on his contract extension. He’s currently in the final year of his deal. “I’m just thrilled to see where we take this thing. We’re building something special, and you’re going to be a huge part of it,” added the Cowboys HC. Wow! Doesn’t this sound like a great bonding?

Without any doubt, all these moments in Dallas brought fresh air to the team. Many fans loved it. However, the team’s Greek dance bonding session didn’t quite sit well with some netizens.

Brian Schottenheimer’s culture-building move faces fan scrutiny

Well, the fans have one reason to call out the team’s fun, harmless offseason bonding. And that’s the same reason we all already know: a Super Bowl win. It’s been 29 years since Dallas brought a Lombardi home. Now, Cowboys Nation is tired of the losing, tired of the fun and games that never seem to translate into playoff wins.

“I’m really trying to figure out how all this sh-t he’s doing translates to winning,” one user commented on the post. And the trend continued. “This is beginning to border on the ridiculous… this will not translate to digging down deep when it really matters and delivering a crucial W,” another wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dallas has not reached the NFL Championship game since 1996. The team has made it to the postseason but has lost in the wild-card and divisional rounds. In 2023, they lost in the wild-card round to the Packers. Hence, one frustrated fan wrote, “F-king joke. Those clowns are Greek dancing while Philadelphia, Washington, New York, and others are working on stomping a mudhole in Dallas’ a-s and walking it dry. Which shouldn’t be too hard, from the looks of it.” Well, we can clearly see the hatred and frustration in them, as another fan joked, “This is gonna bring us a Super Bowl title for sure! 🤣” It might sound hilarious or disappointing. But the reality is the Dallas Nation just wants a Super Bowl. Besides, they aren’t caring who is doing what in the offseason.

So while Brian is trying to create a great culture, the fans just want wins first. Would the Cowboys’ new HC be able to get the team some wins and a trophy? What do you think? Share your thoughts.