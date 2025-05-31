Calls Mount Against Cutting Stefon Diggs After Yacht Video as WR’s Patriots Future in Jeopardy

The New England Patriots thought they’d solved their receiver problem by signing Stefon Diggs to a massive three-year deal. Big money, big expectations—what could go wrong? A lot. Diggs is now at the center of controversy after a viral video showed him on a Miami boat, surrounded by models and allegedly handing a woman a mysterious pink substance. The internet erupted, Patriots fans panicked, and that $69 million contract suddenly looks like a risk.

NFL analysts are picking apart the footage, but the concern isn’t just what was in Diggs’ hand—it’s whether New England’s new star is already a liability. Head coach Mike Vrabel, known for his no-nonsense approach, probably isn’t taking this lightly. The video spread fast, and talk of cuts or trades began before Diggs even put on a Patriots jersey.

Albert Breer, on The Breer Report, suggested the team could move past this—if Diggs was honest with Vrabel. “Did he tell Mike Vrabel the truth? Will the Patriots find what Stefon Diggs said to be credible and truthful? And remember, Mike Vrabel isn’t going to be naive about any of this. He’s been around NFL locker rooms for almost 30 years now.” Translation: Vrabel knows when someone’s lying to him. One false move, and Diggs could be out before Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toucher and Hardy (@toucherandhardy) Expand Post

The timing couldn’t be worse, either. Diggs isn’t the same explosive receiver who torched defenses for six straight 1,000-yard seasons. Last year was a train wreck—couldn’t even crack 500 yards, injuries piling up, and turning 31 in a league that chews up aging receivers. The drama didn’t surprise Patriots fans. Most are just shaking their heads like, “Of course this happened.” New England spent big to help young quarterback Drake Maye, but if their main target can’t stay out of viral videos, that investment just went up in smoke.

Patriots Nation splits over Diggs drama

Questions continue to swirl around Stefon Diggs’s future with the Patriots. That’s after a viral video showed him handing an unspecified pink substance to a woman over Memorial Day weekend. Diggs picked the worst possible time to sign a three-year, $69 million deal this offseason as rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s top target. He was notably absent from Wednesday’s OTAs, just a day after the video took over social media. Though he’s still rehabbing a torn ACL from his time in Houston. He even skipped practice right after a public controversy isn’t exactly ideal. Especially for someone who just secured $25 million guaranteed.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has already addressed the situation publicly, and now the NFL is reportedly evaluating its next steps. Meanwhile, Patriots fans are in open conflict in the comments section.

One camp believes the organization has gone soft: “Apologize? This team has gotten so incredibly soft it’s not even funny anymore. You cut him, you lose half the fanbase this year and possibly moving forward. But go ahead and cut him. You’ll be the soft organization you always were. Just had the blessing of having Tom Brady there, who set the expectations and standards. We have no standards anymore.”

These fans remember when New England weathered scandals and stood by its players—and they see the post-Brady era as lacking that same resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s the other side—fans ready to ship Diggs out immediately: “Cut him and be done with it before training camp gets going. He’s a locker-room cancer and will likely get injured again.” Harsh, maybe, but considering his injury history and the fact that he didn’t even crack 500 yards last season, it’s not entirely off base.

Here’s the reality check: the NFL’s substance abuse policy follows a tiered structure, and Diggs has no prior violations. He wouldn’t face suspension unless he reached Stage Four. Stage One typically results in enhanced testing and possible fines—nothing more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Patriots could choose to discipline him internally, if at all. Some fans are already over it: “How anyone cares about this at all is beyond me. Can’t wait to see him on the field—miss me with anything else.” Others dismiss it entirely: “Can we stop making a story out of nothing?” One fan may have summed it up best: “Stop it, they’re not gonna cut him.” Looks like fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

With the league declining to comment and no official word from the team, the whole controversy could fade into offseason noise. But in a town that once held championship standards, that silence is exactly what’s driving some fans over the edge.