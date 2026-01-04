Calls Mount Against ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Following Former NFL QB’s Coverage of Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, has a passion for announcing. You could feel it when he explains the plays and drives. But it backfired in the season finale between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He sat down in the TV booth with Louis Riddick and explained all the football action. But fans didn’t like his overly technical analysis. They called out his habit of over-explaining plays and told him to learn from John Madden, who kept things simple and fun.

One fan went a little personal in his critique of Dan Orlovsky. He commented, “Dan Orlovsky is like the annoying girlfriend who won’t shut up. He must get paid by the word because he dominates the color commentary. The WORST. So annoying.”

