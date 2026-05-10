Calls Mount Against Jerry Jones as Glaring Problem With Cowboys’ $1.3B Stadium Goes Viral Again

Jerry Jones can spend big, period. Acquiring the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million, building the AT&T Stadium for $1.3 billion, the list goes on and on. Fondly nicknamed “JerryWorld,” the stadium became the crown jewel of Jerry Jones’ family empire and the centerpiece of the Dallas Cowboys brand. But what good is all that money if the much-loved players are being disserviced?

Cowboys insider Dov Kleiman highlighted an age-old problem with AT&T: during the late afternoon games, the sunlight directly hits the playing field. The clip in the tweet showed CeeDee Lamb in the end zone, ready to catch a pass during the Philadelphia Eagles game in 2024. But the ball landed free on the ground when Lamb was right there. The second he realized what had happened, he pointed two fingers towards his eyes. He was standing right where the sunlight hit the field.

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“Terrible: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was warned about the stadium’s blinding sun issue but insisted he wanted an indoor stadium with an outdoor aesthetic,” Kleiman wrote.

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An engineered view of Lamb’s perspective showed that he could see nothing but the sun’s glare when the ball reached him. After the game, he even argued that the stadium should use blackout curtains on the windows, which it already does for other events. Jerry Jones, however, shot down that request anyway.

“Well, let’s just tear the stadium down and build another one. You kidding me?”

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The AT&T Stadium is one of only two active NFL stadiums built on a southwest-northeast axis. This orientation is notable because it’s the specific reason that causes the direct sun glare. The other stadium built on the same axis is Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. But Cleveland does not face the same issue because the stadium features a solid wall blocking the affected end zone.

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This was also not the only instance of such a problem. In 2022, during the wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers, WR Cedrick Wilson faced the same thing. Like Lamb, he did not react when the ball reached him. Dez Bryant and Brice Butler had also complained in 2017 about the sun being in their eyes, causing them to drop the ball.

“Hopefully, one of these days he’ll fix it,” Bryant said then, having spoken to Jones about it. “I don’t know what it is. It’s a big problem.”

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It’s been nearly a decade since the former WR made that comment, but the issue is still unresolved. Fans sounded off on Jones once again.

Cowboys Fans Once Again Turn Frustration Toward Jerry Jones

One fan wrote, “Unlike most, I like Jerry Jones, but yes, this was a major botch on his part. Retractable tinted panels.” Another added, “The stadium has retractable shades, but for whatever reason, they’re not used for Cowboys games.”

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Jones doesn’t seem to agree with the players’ complaints. He argued that “the world knows where the sun is,” and that teams know where it will be when the coins flip. But players can’t do much when the light blinds them, regardless of that knowledge.

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Another fan mocked the situation by writing, “Getting warned about the sunlight issue and still going forward with it makes every blinding sun clip at Cowboys games even crazier.”

In 2025, Brian Schottenmeier said that the team has plans in place to attack the issue, like satellite imaging. But he also claimed that the sun hasn’t affected a lot of games. But when the games become close and the stakes get higher, the sunlight can be a big problem.

“No one is surprised by this,” another user commented. “He’s been advised to stop running the team because he’s been running the team into the ground for a few decades now. He doesn’t care because corporate dollars keep him afloat. They won’t win again until he’s gone.”

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Sure, the Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team. They are one of the biggest brands in the league. But game-wise, their might is not as profound. It has now been 30 years since the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. The team has had little shortage of money over these few years, but the results are just not there.

Echoing the same sentiment, another commenter wrote, “There are some silly billionaires found here and there. Sorry for you all in Texas.”

AT&T is a state-of-the-art venue for all sorts of global events: the FIFA World Cup will also be visiting this year. But when the stadium’s own are inconvenienced, it is not a good look on a team so celebrated.