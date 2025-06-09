Calls Mount Against Kevin Stefanski’s Browns for Rejecting Fan Favorite as Released RB Signs With AFC Contender

Kevin Stefanski‘s Cleveland remembers its ghosts. The phantom echo of a whistle blowing too soon, the image of a drive stalled inches from glory – moments forever etched in the collective psyche of the Dawg Pound. It’s a city intimately familiar with the cruel “what if?” Like drafting Trent Richardson over Russell Wilson, a decision that haunts like a winter wind off the lake. That familiar chill settled over FirstEnergy Stadium Monday morning, morphing into a howl of disbelief.

Nick Chubb, the beating heart of the Browns’ modern identity, the quiet storm who churned out 6,843 yards and 51 TDs on a staggering 5.1 YPC, isn’t just leaving. He is likely signing with the Houston Texans – the very AFC contender that dismantled Cleveland in the 2023 season’s playoffs.

As per NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X: “#Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the #Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say. Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston.”

Kevin Stefanski’s running back suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season that required multiple surgeries to repair a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus, and medial capsule. These devastating hits also forced Chubb to miss the first six games of the 2024 campaign. So now, Chubb heads south.

He is likely to share a backfield with Dameon Pierce under the bright lights of an ascending Texans squad led by C.J. Stroud. The irony is thick enough to cut with a chainsaw: joining the team that just in January 2024 delivered a 45–14 Wild Card shellacking to Cleveland, a game where the offense, sans Chubb, looked utterly lost.

For Texans fans, it’s a potential masterstroke – adding a proven, elite talent with championship mettle, evidenced by his 145 scrimmage yards in Cleveland’s 2020 playoff win over Pittsburgh. For Cleveland? It’s salt in a wound that never fully healed. It’s watching a warrior who embodied ‘Play Like a Brown’ – accountable, relentless, tough – don rival colors.

Like Michael Jordan leaving the Bulls before the last dance, as The Last Dance showed, sometimes the business cuts deeper than the game: ‘Winning has a price.’ Cleveland is paying a steep one on Monday, measuring not just in yards, but in soul.

From thunderous cheers to silent tears: Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland is ending the Chubb Era

The reaction wasn’t just disappointment; it was visceral grief, a communal punch to the gut. “I have never wanted to puke more reading a Browns related story than today, reading about Nick Chubb!! I am HEARTBROKEN 💔 I WILL NEVER RECOVER,” one fan lamented, capturing the raw emotion flooding social media.

Another roared, “I f—– hate the Cleveland Browns… Nick Chubb should have been a Brown his entire career… sickening.” For six seasons, Chubb was Cleveland’s poetry in motion – the 92-yard lightning bolt against Atlanta as a rookie, the 88-yard TD rumble in Baltimore, the snow-dusted heroics against Pittsburgh last November, embodying pure resilience after devastating knee and foot injuries. His over 5.0 YPC since 2018 (except 2024) sits third all-time in the league.

He wasn’t just productive; he was transcendent, a four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro whose quiet leadership, Batman fandom, and deep Georgia roots (traced back to founding Chubbtown) resonated deeply. Coach Kevin Stefanski himself often said, “Mine too,” when fans called Chubb their favorite, praising him as a ‘no-maintenance’ superstar and ‘cultural tone-setter.’

So, anger quickly pivoted towards the front office. The writing was on the wall when GM Andrew Berry admitted back in May that bringing Nick Chubb back wasn’t looking good. So, it wasn’t a surprise when Cleveland finally moved on. In this year’s draft, they went ahead and brought in two fresh names – Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson – to join Jerome Ford. And so, the Browns’ backfield got a serious shake-up. The shadow of the Deshaun Watson trade – that $230 million gamble costing Cleveland three first-rounders and change, now widely seen as an anchor dragging the franchise down amidst Watson’s injuries and suspension – loomed large.

Andrew Berry has run the Browns into the ground. Some critics also argued, linking Chubb’s departure directly to the Watson fallout and a perceived mismanagement of resources that culminated in a dismal 3–14 record. Letting Chubb go, especially after he restructured his deal to a team-friendly $2.275 M base last year (on a non-guaranteed salary of $11.775 million), felt like the final insult.

It wasn’t just losing a player; it felt like severing a spiritual tether. “I knew it was coming to an end but it just isn’t right and I don’t care if you think otherwise NICK CHUBB SHOULD HAVE NEVER WORN ANOTHER UNIFORM PERIOD!!!!!” the sentiment went, a refusal to accept the harsh economics over profound legacy.

The Dawg Pound howls, not just for the player lost, but for the painful, poetic end of an era they believed should have lasted forever. Chubb’s quiet resilience moves on; Cleveland is left with the echo of his cleats and a haunting “what if?” colder than Lake Erie in December.