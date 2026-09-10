Calls Mount Against NBC’s Cris Collinsworth Over Repeated ‘Super Bowl’ Mentions During Patriots vs. Seahawks Opener

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks had barely started their 2026 season opener before some viewers decided they had heard enough about the Super Bowl.

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The matchup was already impossible to separate from what happened seven months earlier. Seattle beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, and the two teams were meeting again to open the new season. NBC had Mike Tirico handling play-by-play with Cris Collinsworth as the game analyst, the same duo that called the Super Bowl in February.

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One fan tallied the damage in real time, treating it less like commentary and more like a scoreboard of its own.

“Cris Collinsworth has mentioned last years Super Bowl a dozen plus times already. Sheez, enough already.”

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Another viewer skipped the polite framing entirely and went straight for exasperation.

“How many f*****g times will Chris Collinsworth going to mention last year’s Super Bowl? STFU already.”

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A third fan threatened something closer to a full meltdown if the trend continued into the second half.

“If Chris Collinsworth says Super Bowl again I will lose my mind.”

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By the sound of the replies, plenty of fans in particular had reached their limit, with one commenter demanding Collinsworth simply move on from the rematch angle altogether.

“Collinsworth STOP bringing up the SB! HOW many times do you have to bring it up????”

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Leave it to Twitter to eventually turn the whole thing into a drinking game, which is exactly what one viewer proposed, half-joking and half-serious about the consequences.

“take a drink every time cris collinsworth mentions the super bowl and you’ll be blacked out by halftime.”

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There was actual drama for Collinsworth to describe beyond the rematch angle, too. Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold, fresh off his Super Bowl LX-winning season, was sacked on the Seahawks’ opening drive and later ruled out for the rest of the game with a hip injury, forcing backup Drew Lock into relief. New England, playing on the road at Lumen Field, took a touchdown lead into halftime as Seattle tried to defend its title without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the night.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are without their running back TreVeyon Henderson because of an ankle injury, putting more responsibility on veteran RB Rhamondre Stevenson to lead the ground game.

But judging by the early reactions, some viewers wanted Collinsworth to leave in February. For them, the broadcast had apparently created a new Week 1 stat to follow: how many times can Cris Collinsworth say “Super Bowl” before the fans completely lose it?