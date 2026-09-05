Calls Mount Against Pro Football Hall of Fame’s New Voting Process After Bill Belichick Snub

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has relented to public pressure after the Bill Belichick fumble. At long last, changes have been made, the most important of which is the reduction of the selection committee from 50 members to 28. Not everyone is happy with the change.

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“Unbelievably, the @ProFootballHOF found a way to make its selection process worse. They cut the size of the committee in half when they needed to multiply it by about 10. Somehow, they think a smaller group will protect against biases, when the truth is the opposite,” NFL Reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote on X.

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Belichick, who won eight Super Bowls as a coach, was left out of the 2026 class in his first year of eligibility. The former New England Patriots head coach did not receive the 40 votes needed from the 50-member committee. It was bizarre how that happened, considering there hasn’t been a more iconic coach than him in the modern era of the league.

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The snub was big enough to reportedly prompt him to say in disappointment, “Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?”

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Hall of Fame voter Vahe Gregorian said he left Bill Belichick off his ballot because he wanted to give the senior finalists priority, believing their chances of getting in could be running out. He also said he would have voted for Belichick if the process had been a simple yes-or-no choice.

CBS4 Sports reporter Mike Chappell said that he did not vote for Belichick because of the latter’s involvement in the Spygate scandals. Chappell believed “[there’s] no erasing the stain of Spygate” from the coach’s bio.

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The new system addresses weaknesses found during a two-and-a-half-year review. Under the revised rules, 25 of the 28 committee members will vote, with three serving as nonvoting participants or alternates. Selectors will also no longer be assigned to specific NFL teams. The three non-voters will keep rotating each year and will only be involved in the discussions on the candidates.

All eligible former players will now compete in one Players pool after the five-year retirement waiting period, removing the extra seniors category that existed since 1972. The final decision will consider 13 players, one coach, and one contributor. The event will also return to an in-person format in Canton after a six-year hiatus that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Fans have already begun questioning whether the changes actually fixed what went wrong.

“This change will let even more losers in now,” one user said. “Average fans acting like it’s fixing anything are the problem.”

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One reaction questioned whether cutting the number of voters would really give the process a wider or fairer range of opinions.

“This change is dumb as hell now more randoms will get in and ruin it for everyone.”

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Then there was the question of older retired players.

“I don’t see how these changes fix anything,” a fan commented. “Eliminating the seniors category means seniors will never get in since there will always modern eligible candidates to push everyone down the line.”

“It’s just gonna make it harder for the older players to get in though,” another echoed.

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The 2026 ballot put Bill Belichick in a tight spot. He was up alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft and senior finalists Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood. Voters could pick only three of the five, with each candidate needing 80% approval. Craig emerged victorious and was inducted into the prestigious group along with Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, and Larry Fitzgerald.

Now the Hall has to make sure its new system is easier for people to trust. Belichick missing out on his first ballot has already raised questions about how the voting works, and another disputed result could bring even more scrutiny.