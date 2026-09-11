Calls Mount Against Roger Goodell as NFL Fans in Australia Are Forced to Watch 49ers-Rams From Afar at MCG

The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers clashed in a highly competitive Week 1 NFC West showdown. A lot was said about the setting of the game, which is the first in Australia. However, Australian fans might not have had the best experience watching the game.

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“Fans in Australia for this 49ers/Rams game are seated incredibly far away from the field,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov wrote, sharing visuals of the field on X.

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Goodell wanted to make the NFL a statement internationally, and he did. The Melbourne Cricket Ground was generously packed by fans. But unlike viewers getting to focus on the whole field, the MCG’s oval field has fitted the rectangular gridiron in the middle of the venue. The extra space outside the rectangular dimensions creates a visual distraction.

It’s worth noting that the playing surface at the MCG is ‘190.3 x 162.95 yards.’ That’s much larger than a standard NFL playing field that measures 120 x 53.33 yards. This leaves most of the outer space of the field unused. Andrew Joseph (For The Win) documented the distance: a reporter’s walk from the stands to the sideline took far longer than in a standard NFL stadium.

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The MCG is a premier venue for cricket, which uses the entirety of the field. The fielders have to cover long distances by running to catch the ball when it travels a great distance in the air to take a wicket. Cricket is always played in a circular field, unlike football. The MCG is the second-largest cricket stadium in the world, after the Narendra Modi Stadium in India, which is 180 by 50 yards.

However, some fans voiced their frustrations at the gap between the gallery and the field.

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“The crowd sound is so delayed and awful,” one fan commented, while another directly took a shot at the NFL Commissioner, saying, “I hate Goodell.”

“Yeah, Roger Goodell is an EVIL DEMON,” another fan added to the comments.

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Ticket prices for the game ranged from $85 to $142 for resale get-in prices. Average prices on SeatPick went beyond $200 for the premium and lower row seats. But many fans believed that people wasted that money.

“Imagine paying hundreds of dollars to watch an NFL game just for it to look better on TV,” one fan wrote.

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“Yeah hopefully they don’t do this again , I feel bad for anyone who got tickets,” another added.

Meanwhile, many others claimed that it would have been better if the game was held on US soil. NFL stadiums are built with rectangular fields and sightlines optimized for the sport. Fans claimed that visibility and crowd interaction would have been better in America.

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“Yeah, again, this is stupid. Play the American sport in America. It’s simple,” one fan opined.

“this is fu— stupid. Game should be in LA,” one more fan chimed in.

The fans argue that venue compatibility must take precedence over raw capacity. For now, we can only hope Goodell takes this current unrest seriously and ensures future international games are held in stadiums that actually respect the viewing experience.

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Roger Goodell, meanwhile, has been relentless in his push for more international games. This season has nine international games, already the highest an NFL calendar has had. Next year, the number will go up to 10, and Goodell is also pushing for many more games, such that each team gets to play one international matchup.

“I think they see the opportunity. I get calls, texts from our players during the offseason, and they’re all over the world, so I think this generation of players is used to being international,” Goodell said ahead of the Rams vs 49ers game. “I think they’re used to looking at opportunities to continue to grow their brands, and I think it’s great for the NFL.”

However, perhaps the fan experience can be better.