Calls Mount Against Shedeur Sanders After OTA Footage Despite Browns QB Showing Promise

The air crackles in Berea this time of year. Think baseball’s spring training, but with whistles and playbooks thicker than a Midwest casserole. Optimism flows like cheap stadium beer. Every throw gets dissected. Every rep feels like a clue. The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room? It’s suddenly the hottest ticket in town, buzzing louder than a beehive knocked off its post. Something unexpected is brewing inside those practice walls. A new flavor is turning heads.

Remember those summer blockbusters where the understudy steals the show? OTAs feel a bit like the rehearsals. Veterans run the lines. Rookies wait for their turn. But sometimes, a fresh face steps into the spotlight. They deliver a performance that makes everyone sit up. The script might say “supporting role,” but the energy screams “leading man.” That’s the vibe swirling around the Browns’ facility right now. Whispers are growing louder than the clatter of pads.

Then came Wednesday, May 28th. Fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders didn’t just take his reps; he owned them. According to ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, Sanders finished a dazzling 7-of-9 passing. He racked up over 100 yards. Most impressively? The kid threw three touchdowns. While vets Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett took more snaps, Sanders reportedly looked the “most efficient.” His ball placement?

Sources whispered it looked like the “most elite” young talent Cleveland has seen in years. Suddenly, that crowded QB room feels even tighter. Could the rookie really push for Week 1? Some insiders believe it’s 100% possible if this keeps up. And naturally, reps matter. Head coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the early rotation. “We’re mixing it up every single day,” he stated flatly. He urged folks not to overthink the order. But the numbers shouted.

While Dillon Gabriel (11/16, 2 TDs, 1 INT) and Kenny Pickett (9/16) saw more action, Shedeur Sanders maximized his limited chances. His laser to tight end Brenden Bates for a back-corner score was a Day 2 highlight. It was efficiency personified. Clearly, the Colorado product is making every throw count. He’s forcing the coaches to notice.

The veterans noticed, too. “Shedeur’s an awesome guy,” Pickett offered. “He’s funny to be around.” Flacco, nearly old enough to have played against Deion, added humor: “He’s a lot of fun to be around in meeting rooms. So far, there’s been at least once in the meeting room where he’s made me crack a smile.” The room seems cohesive.

Shedeur Sanders himself called it “fun,” valuing the chance to learn from seasoned pros. He’s soaking it all in. But make no mistake, he’s also competing hard. The competitors have drawn battle lines. Meanwhile, the buzz isn’t just in Berea. It’s exploded online.

Fan frenzy over Sanders: hope vs. hype

Browns fans, starved for sustained QB success since Bernie Kosar, are fired up. But typical NFL skepticism runs deep. OTAs, after all, are played in pajamas compared to September’s trenches. The fan reactions paint a vivid, polarized picture. Hope echoes with declarations like, “He will be the starting QB and remembered as one of the biggest steals in NFL Draft history.” Skepticism, however, is equally loud.

“None of this matters. When they put pads on and there’s a real defense, then we will see,” counters one fan. Another cited Parcells: “As Bill Parcells said ‘Even I look efficient at practice in shorts.'” Concerns also focus on pressure: “This dude will be getting blitzed all season, teams gonna know he can’t handle pass rush.” Others dismiss the setting.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_058

“Can we stop hearing about a 5th rd pick? It’s practice for God sakes,” and “my brother in christ he’s playing against air,” wrote one fan. Meanwhile, some fans give a scathing reality check: “Well in reality browns ain’t giving u that much time in the back field 😂.” So, where does this leave the Browns?

It’s undeniably early. May performances fade fast when the pads crash in August. Flacco’s experience is a security blanket. Pickett knows the system. The team drafted Gabriel higher. But Shedeur Sanders has done exactly what a late-round flyer must: ignite and intrigue. He’s shown elite flashes in a setting designed for evaluation. His accuracy, the cornerstone of Stefanski’s offense, is turning heads.

As the great Vince Lombardi almost said, but perhaps more fittingly, as the underdog Rocky Balboa realized, “Every champion was once a contender that refused to give up.” The Cleveland QB fight just got interesting.