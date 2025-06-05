Calls Mount Against Stefon Diggs’ OTA Appearance After Patriots WR Announced Relationship With Cardi B

Just a day ago, the world watched Cardi B drop a major Instagram reveal, making it official that she and Stefon Diggs are a thing. In that new update, the rapper was seen smiling with Mother’s Day flowers from Diggs. In addition, it also featured a clip of Diggs playfully spanking her while they danced. The caption that read, “Chapter 5 ……Hello, Chapter Six,” clearly indicated their growth as partners. But while the rest of the internet was obsessed over the new power couple, Diggs’ NFL fans were upset!

Multiple reports suggest that fans are unhappy about his decision to attend only a portion of the team’s voluntary OTAs. Due to the boat incident, which involved a pink substance, and his absence on the first day of the OTAs, many are questioning his professionalism and dedication. Even though they are optional, many players anticipate new players to show up and establish a connection, especially those with high-profile signings like Diggs. After all, the WR signed a 3-year, $69 million deal in March.

On June 2, 2025, the New England Patriots’ wide receiver made his first full OTA appearance since tearing his ACL in October 2024. While the headlines swirled around his personal life, Diggs walked into the training facility to get back to action. As per reports, Stefon Diggs participated in positional drills, stretching, route running, and non-contact sessions with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Indeed, he reported to OTAs with full zeal. Besides that, the veteran also took up the mentoring role for the juniors.

When Stefon Diggs wasn’t running routes, he was mentoring 2024 second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk. This young receiver is also coming off an injury. The 23-year-old is reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery, but now he is back. Hence, on a side field with assistant Riley Larkin, Diggs took Polk through footwork, timing, and route mechanics.

Dov Kleiman posted a clip of the same with the caption, “Leader: The side of Stefon Diggs the media won’t show you….” He continued, “Diggs only wants the best for his teammates and wants to win, yet is criticized by the public and media for his behavior off the field during the offseason,” adding that, “New England has found their WR1.” Even talking about Diggs, WRs coach Todd Downing summed it up, “Some of it is a refresher from what he did in Buffalo… but Stef’s been working.”

The Patriots now have two OTA sessions left before mandatory minicamp from June 9–11. So, all signs point to Diggs ramping up his workload. Polk’s rehab is also on schedule. And, if the chemistry they are building transfers to the field, this WR duo may give the Pats offense a fresh spark. But…there is a but! NFL fans have a different point of view regarding Stefon Diggs and his OTA sessions!

Fans question Stefon Diggs’ resumé?

What started as a clip of Diggs mentoring Ja’Lynn Polk, posted by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, quickly turned into a roast session. Fans took a dig at him. Right from his Minnesota exit to Buffalo, to the now-infamous “Mr. Make It Happen on a Boat” moment, everyone has it all. For context, just some days ago, an old yacht clip started making the rounds. In that video, Diggs is reportedly passing a pink substance to a group of women. It was later described jokingly as “probably Fun Dip” by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He even leaned into one and asked, “What’s my name?” to which the woman replied, “Daddy.”

Later, Diggs, without missing a beat, responds, “Nah… Mr. Make It Happen On a Boat.” While NFL Twitter lit up, ESPN debated it. Amidst this, the Patriots kept it internal. Head coach Mike Vrabel responded in a cool demeanor, saying, “Any conversations I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I, and the club… We want to make great decisions on and off the field.” And, Diggs is letting his fieldwork do the talking. But the NFL fans are not liking his attitude, as one wrote bluntly, “He creates his own problems.”

Another fan didn’t choose to hold back either, writing, “Every team could not wait to get rid of him because he is a me-before-team guy. Now doing pink coc-ine during OTAs.” Fans also called out the WR1 debate. One added, “If Diggs is your WR1, then your team is in for a horrific season.”

This came after the OTA video also showed Diggs having a physical, playful fight with Polk. When you’ve gone from the Vikings to the Bills and then to the Patriots in just a few years, fans start asking tough questions. The same happened with Diggs. One of the fans wrote, “3 years, 3 teams. He’s NOT the WR1.” Yet another one chimed in, “Gotta bring them models and Cardi to practice, maybe that would help.” It seems that not everyone is buying that he is the ultimate deal with Mike Vrabel’s Patriots.

Anyway, as per Ian Rapoport, “Diggs showing up was a big deal. The Patriots are not planning to cut him. This was a step in the right direction.” So, perhaps fans need to wait for some time to see whether Stefon Diggs is a big deal or not!