Calls Mount Against Tony Romo for Josh Allen Error on Live CBS Telecast During Bills vs Broncos

CBS color commentator Tony Romo invited trouble during the playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos. It wasn’t because of his analysis, but rather an on-air slip involving elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes that sparked a loud backlash.

During Buffalo’s playoff matchup against Denver on January 17, Romo misspoke while reacting to Allen as he made a big run. Early in the second quarter, Allen took off up the middle and picked up a strong gain for a first down. When CBS rolled the replay, Romo accidentally referred to Allen as Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he didn’t immediately catch the mistake, that brief moment set social media on fire, with fans roasting him left, right, and center.

One wrote, “I was today years old when I learned from Tony Romo that Mahomes is allowed to run the ball when Buffalo is playing Denver.”

The comment was sarcastic, poking fun at how Romo could bring Mahomes into conversations when the Chiefs aren’t playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “We just gonna ignore that the a-s hat that is Tony Romo call @JoshAllenQB Mahomes. He and the @NFL have a hard on for Kermit the frog.”

The “Kermit the Frog” reference is a famous internet joke about the quarterback’s voice and is mostly used by fans who feel he gets too much praise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Third wrote, “Patrick Mahomes living rent-free in Tony Romo’s head💀”

This one reflected how Romo constantly compares elite quarterbacks to Mahomes, even when the moment belongs to someone else.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.