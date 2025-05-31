Calls Mount Against Will Levis’ NFL Future as Cam Ward Turns Heads at OTAs

Will Levis was once seen as the guy for the Tennessee Titans, their future under center. But now? Things aren’t that simple. The Titans aren’t handing out any guarantees just yet. With training camp heating up, they’re not rushing into any “starting QB” announcements. Instead, they’re letting both Levis and rookie Cam Ward share those top reps. That alone says a lot. The pressure’s real, and it seems Levis is no longer the clear-cut starter. He’s got to prove himself all over again, because Ward’s not here to sit back and wait. His sharp skills are visible to everyone at the OTAs.

On Friday, NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a clip on his official Instagram account from the practice field that sparked Will Levis’s future. In that featured post, Cam Ward was throwing a clean pass to his teammate. The moment he launched that ball with sharp, pinpoint accuracy toward his team member, the opponents rushed in from all sides, closing in fast to intercept.

But Cam Ward’s pass slipped right past them, smooth, clean, just brushing by, landing perfectly in his teammate’s hands. Honestly, that toss in the air? It was pure brilliance. Giving a glimpse of it, Schefter wrote, “No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at OTAs” in the caption. This soon raised eyebrows at how Will Levis is performing at this stage. That might be because his starter dream is likely to fade away due to the presence of the Texas native.

After practice, head coach Brian Callahan opened up about the two quarterbacks, making it clear he’s impressed with both. “They’ve both handled it really well. I’ve been pleased with their demeanor and approach. Will has done a really nice job getting better at the things he needs to get better at. Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself… They’ve both done a really nice job getting up to speed where they needed to,” he said.

By the looks of it, Callahan sees both Will Levis and Cam Ward as serious contenders for the starting job in 2025. But wait a minute—if everything is going so well, then why, just days ago, did Levis not hold back after an OTA session? Frustrated, he admitted: “It s—.”

Continuing with his stance, Will Levis added, “Anyone who’s ever been in my situation would agree that it s–ks. I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day.” Hmm…. That means, deep down, Levis probably knows what’s coming.

Cam Ward isn’t just any rookie, he’s the all-time leader in Division I touchdowns with 178. That says a lot. And fans? Yeah, they’ve noticed his college performance and now, Schefter’s post. That’s why some didn’t hold back, letting Will Levis feel the heat online.

Will NFL fans decide Levis’ future?

Whether the Titans or Brian Callahan give Will Levis one chance or not, NFL fans aren’t giving any this time. When Adam Schefter posted the video clip of Cam Ward’s brilliant toss in the air, fans were mesmerized. They quickly took to the comment section to praise the young lad and bash the Billy Jeans (Levis). One straight away predicted the quarterback’s future, saying, “Will Levis to the UFL confirmed.” Ah, they seriously don’t want him in the NFL now. That’s harsh!

What’s even harsher is that Will Levis’s future is now being jokingly linked to China. The origin of this trend goes back to last year, when a fake Bleacher Report graphic went viral. It featured NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with the caption: “Get ready to learn Chinese, buddy.” It was a joke, poking fun at the NBA’s controversial ties with China. But once it hit social media, the graphic spread like wildfire, and people have since used it far beyond basketball.

Now, the phrase shows up anytime an athlete’s future looks uncertain, just like in Levis’s case. One user joked, “Will Levis to China for an 8th round pick,” while another wrote, “Will Levis Learning Chinese Partner lol.” This isn’t the first time people have linked Levis to the fictional “Shanghai Titans” American football club, either. The China memes have circulated before, but now they’re gaining traction again as doubts grow around his starting chances.

Some fans are convinced Levis won’t win the QB1 job. One wrote, “I think he (Cam Ward) might beat out Levis,” while another praised the rookie: “MY QB!!! 🥹🔥 WE MAKING THE PLAYOFFS THIS YEAR!!!” Well, the race for QB1 is heating up. Let’s see who takes the reins.